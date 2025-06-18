M-Power: Dramatherapy programme delivers lasting impact on local young people

Feedback from participants of M-Power: Dramatherapy, a 12-week collaborative therapy programme delivered by The Core at Corby Cube in partnership with local charity KidsAid, shows the course made a meaningful and positive difference to the emotional wellbeing, confidence and social connection of its young participants.

M-Power was created to support the mental health of young people aged 12-16 years through engaging and enjoyable group therapy sessions. Over the course of 12 weeks, a group of 6 young people explored personal challenges using techniques such as drama, story-making, music, movement and art.

“I loved it, it helped me open up and be myself.” Participant feedback

Feedback collected both midway and at the conclusion of the programme revealed clear, positive outcomes: participants became more confident and better able to express their feelings. Sessions were described as supportive, creative and safe, with many young people forming friendships throughout the course.

“It helped me talk more and be confident around people.” Participant feedback

Central to M-Power’s success was its commitment to creating a therapeutic space where young people felt truly heard, valued and empowered, an aim that was clearly realised according to participants' experiences.

Karen Cudby, The Core’s Youth Development Coordinator, says: “This pilot program was really revealing in uncovering how powerful the connection is for young people between feeling understood as a person and feeling confident in being able to express themselves. These two key markers show it is crucial that all of us working with young people, in whatever capacity, make it a priority to create safe spaces for young people to feel truly heard and understood.”

Rebecca Caswell-Fox, Chief Executive Officer of KidsAid, says: "Creativity, connection, and the right support can make a real difference in young people’s lives - and delivering the M-Power project with The Core at Corby Cube over the past 12 weeks has really brought that to life. It’s been a fantastic partnership, and we’ve seen first-hand how the young people have grown in finding their voices, forming friendships, and building confidence. We’re looking forward to carrying this momentum into the Autumn and supporting even more young people."

Adele Luca Del Giudici, KidsAid Art Therapist, says: "M-POWER was an amazing opportunity to bring together the creative and unique young people of Corby! Over 12 weeks we explored emotions and what is it like to be me. We used art, play and drama to express as individuals and a group and supported each other to laugh and cry and be together once a week in our sacred creative space. I feel incredibly grateful to the group and team for coming together to offer this space and feel very excited for the September cohort. There's something very special happening in Corby thanks to M-POWER!"

Following this success, TheCore and KidsAid are excited to announce the second 12-week course starting in September. The programme will once again be offered free of charge and expressions of interest are being accepted; those interested in registering their interest or looking for more information can visit www.thecorecorby.com/m-power to do so.

The first M-Power course was part-funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund as well as funding from the Northamptonshire Community Fund.