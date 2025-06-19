Local reservist aims for two Guinness World Records to support young cadets

A Northamptonshire Army Reservist is preparing to take on two more gruelling Guinness World Record challenges this July, just weeks after breaking a world record.

Mark Bailey, who serves with 116 Provost Company, Royal Military Police, recently attempted the record for the most burpees completed in one minute, beating the existing record by five burpees. He is now waiting for official confirmation from Guinness World Records.

Not content to stop there, Mark will attempt to break two further records, the most burpees completed in three minutes on 9th July and the fastest mile of press-up burpee broad jumps on 15th July.

“These challenges are designed to push me to the absolute limit,” Mark said. “Burpees are simple but brutal. They test everything: strength, endurance, and mental toughness. I want to show what’s possible with the right mindset and raise money for a cause that helps young people develop the same resilience.”

Mark is aiming to raise £10,000 for the Combined Cadet Force Association (CCFA). This charity offers young cadets across the UK opportunities to develop leadership, confidence, and practical life skills.

“This isn’t just about the records,” Mark added. “It’s about helping young cadets realise they can achieve incredible things with hard work and determination.”

The 3-minute attempt will take place at Ferrers School in Higham Ferrers, Northamptonshire, with the school cadets. The fastest mile of press-up burpee broad jumps will take place at the athletics track in Aldershot and will be filmed as part of the official Guinness World Records verification process. Mark plans to share footage and updates on his social media to encourage donations and support.

You can support Mark’s challenge and the CCFA by donating here: www.justgiving.com/page/mark-burpeechallenge

Follow his journey on Instagram: @markbailey_armyfit