Lettings consultant celebrating decade of service at local estate agent

Senior lettings consultant, Ewelina Mikolajczuk, is celebrating ten years’ service at Belvoir Corby estate agents, having started there as an admin back in 2014.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past decade Ewelina’s role has evolved significantly thanks to ample opportunities to take on additional responsibilities, grow and develop – something that she has embraced to help support her progression.

“The last ten years here at Belvoir has been an amazing experience,” said Ewelina. “I began work as an admin, then moved on to be a lettings consultant. As I gained more experience and the company grew, I transitioned into a senior lettings consultant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This progression has allowed me to develop a deeper understanding of the industry and contribute more strategically to the company’s success.

Ewelina Mikolajczuk, senior lettings consultant at Belvoir Corby is celebrating a decade of service.

“Helping clients find a place they can call home is rewarding. It's satisfying to guide them through what can sometimes be a stressful process and make it as smooth and enjoyable as possible.

“I like the fast-paced and dynamic environment of a lettings agency. No two days are the same, and the variety keeps me engaged. Whether it's negotiating leases or conducting viewings, there's always something different to look forward to!”

Ewelina’s enthusiasm for her role shines through and she values the opportunities she has been given over the last decade to build long-term relationships with both landlords and tenants in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's rewarding to be seen as a trusted advisor and to maintain those connections over time,” explains Ewelina. “I have found that I can make a real difference by assisting both landlords and tenants with their needs. My role here at Belvoir is a rewarding one and I truly enjoy the dynamic nature of the estate agency business.”

Of Ewelina’s work milestone, Belvoir Corby managing director, Bobby Singh Braich, said: “Ewelina is a huge asset to Belvoir. Ten years in the industry is no easy feat so we are proud to celebrate this fantastic achievement with her.

“We look forward to continuing to support Ewelina in her career with us.”

For more information on Belvoir, visit www.belvoir.co.uk/corby/ or call 01536 261666.