KBA hosts fantastic Year 7 coffee morning

KBA hosts a successful coffee morning

Kettering Buccleuch Academy was delighted to host its most recent Year 7 coffee morning, bringing together families, staff and support services for an engaging and informative event.

At the event, parents were able to speak to organisations including Sea of Support, which offers support for families of neurodiverse children, the 0–19 Nursing Team and the Specialist Support Service (SSS) which provides SEND support including a telephone advice line and in-person appointments.

Over excellent coffee, parents enjoyed the opportunity to hear about the range of support they have access to and to receive helpful advice from team members as well as KBA’s own staff.

Speaking about the event, one parent said: "I am happy to have this opportunity to meet the different agencies. It was very helpful, and the dedicated teams answered our queries and concerns very well.”

Another added: “It was a lovely opportunity to interact with various departments that offer support, as this is often necessary for a smooth transition to Year 7. Thank you!”

Clare Henderson, Special Educational Needs and Disability Co-Ordinator (SENDCo), said: “Thank you very much to everyone who came to our recent coffee morning, including the organisations who kindly gave up their time to give parents such useful advice and support.

"We are grateful to everyone who attended and contributed to the positive spirit of the morning. KBA looks forward to continuing to support our families and to building strong, lasting connections throughout our school community.”