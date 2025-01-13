Julie is set to share her slimming secrets in Corby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A slimmer who transformed her life by losing 3 stone and 9lb is using her success to shape a whole new career helping other people change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams too.

Julie Jones joined her local Slimming World group at Corby Church of Scotland just over a year ago and has lost 3stone and 9lb

Now, she has trained as a Consultant for Slimming World, the UK and Ireland’s largest group-based weight loss organisation, at their national training academy in Derbyshire. Members at the group are getting ready to welcome Julie as their new Consultant when she takes over the group on Monday 27th January.

She says: “When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I just can’t wait to get started. After losing 3stone 9lbs and completing my training, it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target.

Julie at Slimming World Head Office after training

“Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone. I couldn’t have lost my weight without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own Consultant and group. As someone who has lost weight myself, I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight. Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey. That’s why, at my Slimming World group, there’ll be tons of support, encouragement and fun.

“Before joining Slimming World, I struggled with my health and I thought I was destined to struggle with my weight for the rest of my life, but when I came to Slimming World it was different. I never felt like I was on a diet. The eating plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty, filling foods like pasta, rice, potatoes and lean meat and fish, you’re never hungry and so you don’t feel like you’re missing out. My grandchildren love Slimming World burgers and chips and Slimming World pizza and my husband says he has never eaten so well.”

“Slimming World isn’t just about changing what you eat. Becoming more active is important to. Our Body Magic physical activity support programme helps members build activity into their daily routine at their own pace. Everything counts from walking to gardening to washing the car. I love spending time with my grandchildren and being active with them.”

Julie’s Slimming World group will be held at Prior’s Hall Community Centre on Gretton Road Corby NN17 5EB on Mondays at 9.30am from Monday 27th January . For more information or to join Julie’s group either pop along on 27th January or call her on 07957961329.

Julie before losing 3st 9lb with Slimming World

Sharon Wright, Julie’s Slimming World Consultant and now her Team Developer too says “ I am so excited to support Julie on this next step, she has transformed her health and confidence losing weight and I just know she is going to be an amazing Slimming Wotrld Consultant too.” If you are a past or present member who would love to know more about the role of a Slimming World Consultant then get in touch with Sharon on 07912849144