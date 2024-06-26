Gorgeous gardens galore

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And Compliments aplenty as Higham Ferrers Tourism stages dramatic displays.

Fabulous ferns and flowers, a beautiful Bridgerton bower and even a terrific treehouse.

It was all on show in all its glory at Higham Ferrers Tourism's Secret Gardens of Higham Ferrers on Sunday June16th , when local garden-lovers, armed with a map, toured the nine private and four community gardens that were on display for the day.

One of the most popular- and photographed was that of Heather and Alan Avey.

Bridgerton Beauty :Heather and Alan Avey hosted a stream of appreciative garden lovers

Nine years in the making, their picture perfect walled garden at their home in the busy High Street, is a peaceful sanctuary that is divided into three separate gardens.

It features a Bridgerton-themed garden complete with a secluded wisteria-covered arbour, a dramatic green -and- white garden with a pond and a dining area with deep pink planting.

As visitors could be heard saying ''Wow'' it is no wonder that the details that went with the map described their garden as a ''hidden gem''.

The couple explained they are never short of ideas of what to do next and are never finished.

Former professional gardener Sandra Hynes has developed a private prairie style garden

Apart from digging the pond, they have done everything themselves.

While Alan builds the structures- and the one around the pond is impressive- Heather does everything else.

Over at Roland Way, Ryan and Hazel Wright were on duty showing visitors around their fascinating garden, with its hidden summerhouse, seaside beach spot for children wanting to make sandcastles and best of all- a treehouse.

''It was a project during lockdown when we could not see the grandchildren and it was ready for them when they could visit,'' Ryan explained.

A rose- coloured trellis arch ensures a memorable entrance to Brenda Philip's garden

Former professional gardener, Sandra Hynes of Churchside, off Midland Road, who has more than thirty years experience, was showing off her prairie -style garden featuring shrubs, ferns, grasses, climbers and perennials.

With visitors declaring her garden ''so neat'' she too said she was never finished coming up with new ideas.

''What is so lovely living here is that I have stone walls that make such a perfect backdrop to whatever I decide to grow'' she said.

Dominica and David Jones in Saffron Road were kept busy showing people round what visitors described as '' a gorgeous garden'' with its colourful Mediterranean theme, complete with vines. lemon and olive trees and a greenhouse bursting with vegetables and herbs.

A dramatic Palm with tropical trees &aferns and an old olive tree in Brenda Philips garden

Brenda Philips, in Castlefield Close, proudly showed off her colourful garden, full of tropical plants and palms, and boasting a colourful summerhouse which was painted pink on the inside and yellow on the outside.

Liz Barnatt, chair of Higham Ferrers Tourism, said that a team of volunteer gardeners had worked hard to make two of the community gardens- the Chichele College Garden and the adjoining Duchy Barn Garden- look wonderful for the day.

Some 200 visitors had enjoyed the event, with some even suggesting that it be spread over two days next year.