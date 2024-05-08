Foodbank collection by Millbrook Junior School
The School Council at Millbrook Junior School recently organised for a collection of items for Kettering Food Bank.
The children wanted to get involved to help their local community and with the rising cost of living, collecting food was the perfect thing to do.
Beatrice explained that, ‘No one deserves to be without food’ and Zach agreed by saying ‘It’s important to make sure that no one goes without.’
The children all enjoyed making a positive difference to the local families and were eager to help the charity. They want to say a big thank you to everyone who donated items and to Kettering Food Bank for the fantastic work they do.