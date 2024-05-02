Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All the members have long- term health conditions and meet at the Town's Chichele College and neighbouring Duchy Barn every Thursday.

Members of Downtime at the Duchy, they have been brought together by Spring, a social prescribing and well-being service and community-driven support network to help people manage their various health conditions. It is run by the Northamptonshire Carers Association.

''Often men in our social prescription groups have previously felt lonely and isolated because of their health issues. They might have other struggles as well and we link them up with appropriate services and support'', explained Lauren Mackin the social prescribing team leader for the Northants Carers Association.

l/r Johnathan Hornett Co-op members pioneer Liz Barnatt Jug Hobbs Co-op Manager Carol Fitzgerald

''When we were looking for a green space so we could run a gardening group , Carol Fitzgerald, chair of the Chichele College Management Committee- a sub committee of Higham Ferrers Tourism- said she was happy to offer the College facilities, with the blessing of English Heritage'' Lauren recalled.

Downtime at the Duchy has been running since November and with numbers gradually increasing, Lauren said that the men sit and chat with a biscuit, play cards and dominoes and support each other.

''They have just taken part in a podcast when the guys had a real open and frank talk about their conditions and what the weekly group means to them. The camaraderie among them is wonderful,'' Lauren said.

They are looking forward to warmer days when they can go into the Chichele College and Duchy Barn's grounds and turn their hands to gardening.

Some of the men who in the Higham Ferrers Social Prescription group

However, because of their various health conditions, they might have to take a breather and sit down now and then.

Now thanks to the generosity of the Higham Ferrers Co-op and other funders, they will be getting an all-in-one circular picnic table and bench where they can rest whilst taking a rest from their gardening duties.

And they will be building it themselves.

The Co-op manager Jug Hobbs and Co-op member pioneer Johnathan Hornett as pictured have just presented Liz Barnatt , chair of Higham Ferrers Tourism and Carol Fitzgerald , chair of Chichele College Management Committee a cheque for £150 for the bench.

''We like to support the community wherever we can,'' Jug said.

Within days, the remaining balance needed to pay for the cost of the bench had come in from other funders.