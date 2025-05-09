Daniel Thwaites Spa Academy celebrates graduate success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Daniel Thwaites Spa Group is celebrating a major milestone for its innovative Spa Academy initiative, launched in September 2022 to tackle recruitment challenges and drive professional development across the spa and hospitality industry.

Eighteen months on, the Academy is already producing success stories, including Harrison Wright, a newly qualified Personal Trainer at Kettering Park Hotel & Spa.

The Spa Academy was established to create a fresh pipeline of skilled talent by offering three professional qualifications designed to encourage both external recruits and existing team members to grow their careers; Level 3 Holistic Wellbeing Therapist, Level 2 Leisure Team Member and Level 3 Personal Trainer. Today, the Academy stands as a beacon of opportunity and a significant staff retention tool for Daniel Thwaites Spa Group.

Spa Academy - Harrison Wright: Level 3 Personal Training

Harrison Wright

A lifelong sports enthusiast, Harrison brought a passion for fitness, from childhood karate to national volleyball competitions, when he joined the Academy. Already holding a Level 2 Gym Instructor certification, Harrison enrolled to deepen his expertise through the Academy’s apprenticeship route.

“My training was amazing,” says Harrison, “I had a wonderful teacher, Becky, who helped me pass my Level 3 Personal Training qualification. The support I received from Kettering Park Spa and the wider team was phenomenal, especially during challenging times like short-staffing when it was hard to complete my on-the-job hours.”

Since qualifying, Harrison has achieved his dream role, working as a Personal Trainer at Kettering Park Hotel & Spa, while building his own client base as a semi self-employed fitness professional.

“Passing my PT qualification has completely changed my career outlook,” he reflects. “I love every minute of my one-to-one sessions, and I’m excited to continue growing, with the ultimate ambition of one day owning a fitness space to support others in their careers.”

Kettering Park Hotel & Spa

Cutting-Edge Facilities at Kettering Park Hotel & Spa

Harrison’s work is further elevated by the hotel’s recent gym refurbishment, completed in late 2024, which included the installation of top-of-the-range LifeFitness equipment and the revolutionary Speedflex Blade system. Known for its tagline "HIIT Without The Hurt," the Speedflex Blade adapts to users’ movements, offering a low-impact yet highly effective workout for all fitness levels.

As Harrison explains, "The Speedflex Blade is brilliant because it provides resistance without using physical weights, making it accessible to people of all strengths. It’s particularly effective for rehab work, helping those with ankle or knee injuries rebuild confidence with exercises like lunges and squats. Plus, if you’re short on time, it offers a full-body blast in one efficient workout.”

As part of Kettering Park Hotel & Spa’s membership offering, guests benefit from a complimentary fitness consultation and personalised session plan created by Harrison, helping them maximise their gym experience and achieve their health goals safely and effectively.

A Culture of Growth and Opportunity

The Spa Academy’s tailored support, mentorship, and hands-on training have helped Harrison—and others—thrive, illustrating the Academy's success in not just attracting new talent, but nurturing existing team members’ ambitions.

“Doing this level of training really benefits everyone, even if their future career paths aren’t immediately clear,” says Harrison. “It helps people discover their passion and gives them the skills to progress.”

Gemma Barratt, Group Spa Director at Daniel Thwaites states, “The Spa Academy has proven instrumental in shaping careers and strengthening our workforce. Harrison’s journey showcases how we are not only addressing immediate recruitment needs but building sustainable career paths for the future.” Gemma adds, “The Spa Academy embodies our commitment to nurturing talent and shaping the future of the spa and hospitality industry. We are incredibly proud of our graduates like Harrison, and excited to see what they, and the Academy, will achieve next.”

Looking ahead, the Spa Academy is set to expand across even more properties, reinforcing Daniel Thwaites’ commitment to professional development and ensuring a new generation of spa and wellness professionals are equipped with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to succeed.