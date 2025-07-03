Commsave takes fundraising to new heights with £3,000 skydive for The Air Ambulance Service

Commsave Credit Union has been recognised as a leading fundraiser in the 2025 Franklins £50 Challenge, raising more than £3,000 for The Air Ambulance Service – and earning the title of Runner-Up Overall as well as Fearless Fundraisers.

The Franklins £50 Challenge is an annual community initiative run by Franklins Solicitors LLP that encourages businesses and community groups to turn an initial £50 into as much as possible for local good causes.

Now in its seventh year, the 2025 challenge raised a record-breaking £59,219.85 for 12 charities, with 57 teams from across Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes taking part.

Commsave’s fundraising efforts stood out for their creativity, teamwork and passion. The team hosted a wide range of activities, including a car boot sale, bake sales, a raffle, and a sponsored skydive – with ‘Fearless Fundraisers’ Caitlin Connelly and Jasmine Geddes bravely jumping from 13,000 feet to raise funds for the lifesaving work of The Air Ambulance Service.

Caitlin gets ready to jump!

Caitlin Connelly, Senior Business Development & Communications Administrator, from Commsave, who completed the skydive, shared: “It was one of the most terrifying but rewarding things I’ve ever done. Knowing that every pound we raised will help keep the Air Ambulance flying made it all worth it. I’m incredibly proud of what we achieved together as a team.”

James Richards, Strategic Partnership Manager at Commsave, added: “This was a true team effort. From bake sales to skydives, our colleagues went above and beyond to raise vital funds for a charity that serves our region every day. Supporting local causes is part of who we are at Commsave – and this challenge gave us the perfect opportunity to bring our values to life.”

As a member-owned financial co-operative, Commsave exists to serve its members and the wider community – not shareholders.

Its Community Fund has now distributed over £100,000 since 2021, supporting everything from school libraries and food hubs to disability services and grassroots groups. The Franklins £50 Challenge is the latest example of how Commsave puts people before profit – combining practical support with genuine community spirit.

Caitlin (left) and Jasmine skydive for charity

The team’s efforts were celebrated at the Franklins £50 Challenge Awards and Celebration Evening at the Delta by Marriott Hotel in Northampton. The evening, hosted by TV personality Nick Hewer, recognised the ingenuity, generosity and dedication shown by all the participants.

Commsave Credit Union is one of the largest and most successful credit unions in the UK, serving over 37,000 members across the country. As a member-owned financial co-operative, Commsave exists to help its members save and borrow affordably, while giving back to the communities it serves.