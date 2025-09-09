CMA Community Charity Shield 2025 is back

Last year's champions (FC Legends 2024)

Corby Muslim Association has organised a football tournament to raise money for their mosque for the third year running.

The tournament is being held at Tresham College (Corbycampus) and will be kicking off at 11.30am on Sunday, October 19th.

The tournament has so far seen 43 people sign up to play but Corby Muslim Association (CMA) are hopeful that number will increase by the time of the event.

CMA chairman Eyusuf Chaudhury said: “After a tremendous tournament of the past two years, Corby Muslim Association would like to invite you once again to show your support towards the upcoming Corby Community Charity Shield.

Trophy Celebration from last year's winners FC Legends

“This is an opportunity to unite the community and together we can help to raise some funding at the same time for our Masjid too.

“Each tournament player may donate £20, Kid's team £10, Toddlers team £5 or more and play for the Masjid. Please also be aware that CMA have granted trophies for the Kids and Toddlers and only tournament players have to compete to achieve 1st, 2nd or 3rd place medals.

Therefore if anyone is interested to be a part of this deedful cause then kindly contact the CMA management team so we can add and register you on the CMA Football Tournament WhatsApp Group.

“Your support is really essential to us and it will be highly appreciated if this can be successful.”

Last year's total raised amount of £2,012.26

Through events like this, CMA is hoping to pay off some cost of remaining bills towards the refurbishment work to Corby Central Masjid.

Last year’s event, which saw FC Legends become reigning champions, managed to raise £2,012.26 for the mosque.

This year's tournament has been sponsored by many local businesses and trusts, including Voujon, Royal Tandoori, Taste of India, Shepherd & Co, Rutland Balti House. Dixy Chicken, Aramintas, Saffron, Tamarind, Lasaan, Balti King, Haji Aftara Bibi Chaudhury Trust, Siraj Foundation UK, Simplex Tax Ltd, Jazakh Consultancy, Miah & Miah Ltd, Isla Group and Coventry Sonali Lions.

If you’d like to sign up, contact Eyusuf on 07733 787271.