Celebrating 100 years - 13th St St Mary's Northampton Scout Group
Whether you're a current member, a former Scout, a proud parent, or simply a supporter of youth in our community, come and help us celebrate a century of scouting at St Mary’s. We’re putting on a day to remember, filled with games, a delicious cake stall, a raffle with exciting prizes, and the highly anticipated announcement of our Scout of the Year winners from each group.
This is more than just a celebration — it’s a reunion. We’d love to welcome past members of the group back to reconnect, share stories, and see how the group has grown over the decades. It’s a chance to reflect on the past, celebrate the present, and look forward to the next 100 years of scouting adventures.
Date: Saturday 12th July 2025
Location: 13th St Mary’s Scout Hut, Oxford Street Northampton, NN3 5EB
Time: Events start from 11 am – 3pm
Bring your family, invite your friends, and be part of a truly special day in our group’s history. Let’s make this centenary celebration one for the books!