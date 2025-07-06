Celebrating 100 years - 13th St St Mary's Northampton Scout Group

Join Us for a Centenary Celebration Full of Fun, Friendship and Scouting Spirit! This year marks a truly special milestone for the 13th St Mary’s Northampton Scout Group, as we proudly celebrate 100 years of adventure, service, and community spirit. To honour this incredible achievement, we’re throwing open the doors of the Scout Hut on Saturday 12th July, for a Centenary Celebration — and everyone is invited!

Whether you're a current member, a former Scout, a proud parent, or simply a supporter of youth in our community, come and help us celebrate a century of scouting at St Mary’s. We’re putting on a day to remember, filled with games, a delicious cake stall, a raffle with exciting prizes, and the highly anticipated announcement of our Scout of the Year winners from each group.

This is more than just a celebration — it’s a reunion. We’d love to welcome past members of the group back to reconnect, share stories, and see how the group has grown over the decades. It’s a chance to reflect on the past, celebrate the present, and look forward to the next 100 years of scouting adventures.

Date: Saturday 12th July 2025

Location: 13th St Mary’s Scout Hut, Oxford Street Northampton, NN3 5EB

Time: Events start from 11 am – 3pm

Bring your family, invite your friends, and be part of a truly special day in our group’s history. Let’s make this centenary celebration one for the books!