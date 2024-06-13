Burton Latimer family loses 20 stone slimming together

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A family of slimmer’s is enjoying a new healthy lifestyle together after losing 20 stone between them at their local Slimming World group. Swapping to unlimited free foods on the Slimming World plan has made life changing differences to each them.

Faced with health issues such as high blood pressure, reduced mobility due to MS and type 2 diabetes, Danny and Kim Black decided to prioritise their health in March 2022 and joined Teresa Seaton’s group in Burton Latimer, weighing 22 stone 10 lbs and 17 stone 10 lbs respectively. Kim describes their journey with Slimming World as “transformative”, saying it has helped them both not only to shed excess weight, but also to feel more confident and improve their physical health. Danny has reached her target weight as well as reversed her diabetes and is now enjoying the freedom of a wealth of health foods.

In fact, they have been so successful that Kim’s mum, Yvonne Black, was inspired to become a member herself a few months later, in a bid to improve her own health. She is now more than 5 stone lighter and enjoying better health, saying her painful legs are no longer a burden and her high blood pressure has significantly reduced. Kim has already lost over 8.5 stone herself and is finding her mobility much easier.

Though their weight loss journey was not without its challenges, the powerful support they received from Teresa and their fellow members helped them to remain committed to their goals. Kim says “Teresa guided us through every struggle, providing encouragement, advice, and a sense of accountability. We are proof that with dedication, perseverance, and the right support system, achieving health and happiness is possible for anyone”.

FAMILY SUPPORT IS KEY TO SLIMMING

Teresa runs Slimming World groups every Thursday at Burton Band Club a 4pm, 5.30pm and 7.30pm. As of Thursday, 20 June 2024, 2 further sessions will be introduced running at 8am and 9.30am.