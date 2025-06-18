Bletchley leisure centre introduces ‘Little Lungs, Big Impact’ to prioritise health of young children

Smiling children.

More Leisure Community Trust (MLCT) has launched the "Little Lungs, Big Impact" initiative aimed at eliminating smoking and vaping at the entrance of Bletchley Leisure Centre.

Little Lungs, Big Impact will prioritise the health and well-being of young children, whose developing lungs are particularly vulnerable to the harmful effects of second-hand smoke.

“We recognise that leisure centres are hubs for families and children, and that creating a smoke-free environment is crucial for protecting their health.” Said Brian Taylor, chair of MLCT, which operates the centre in partnership with Serco Leisure.

“Little Lungs, Big Impact is about creating a safe and healthy environment for everyone, especially our youngest visitors. We want to ensure that children can enjoy our facilities without being exposed to harmful smoke."

The new initiative will feature prominent signage displayed around entrances, indicating the designated smoke-free zones.

Sarah Berne, National Active Wellbeing Manager for Serco Leisure, said:

"Children's lungs are still developing, and exposure to second-hand smoke can lead to a range of health problems, including asthma, respiratory infections, and even sudden infant death syndrome in babies.

"This initiative is a vital step in protecting our children and ensuring they have the opportunity to grow up healthy."

For more information about Bletchley Leisure Centre, please visit the website: https://miltonkeynesleisure.com/bletchley-leisure-centre/faqs/

Support for people looking to quit smoking can be found here: https://www.nhs.uk/better-health/quit-smoking/

MLCT operates Bletchley Leisure Centre in partnership with Serco Leisure and on behalf of Milton Keynes City Council.