Australian runner takes on the London Marathon for Lakelands Hospice

Lakelands Hospice is thrilled to announce its representative for the 2025 London Marathon – a determined and passionate runner from Australia with a deeply personal connection to the hospice.

Lynnette Ballantyne, Community Fundraiser for Lakelands Hospice, secured a place in the prestigious marathon through the Charity Ballot. Determined to find someone capable of not only taking on the challenge but also raising vital funds for Lakelands, Lynnette put out an appeal. She was overwhelmed by the response, with many eager applicants stepping forward. However, one individual’s story stood out above the rest.

James Butler, who lives in Australia but has a heartfelt connection to Lakelands Hospice. Despite the logistical challenges of representing the hospice from the other side of the world, his passion and story made him the perfect candidate.

“I chose to put myself forward for this event to help Lakelands because it’s my chance to give back to a place that has done so much for the most important person in my life—my mum,” he shared.

Growing up, James witnessed his mother face immense challenges, with various health issues.

“Living in Australia for the last 15 years has meant I’ve been unable to support my family as much as I’d like. But through it all, my mum always spoke about her love and excitement for Lakelands. Hearing the joy in her voice when she talked about going there, and seeing photos of her smiling, meant the world to me. The team there are truly angels in disguise.”

After completing the 2023 Melbourne Marathon, James lost his drive to continue training. However, the opportunity to represent Lakelands has reignited his motivation. He has resumed a rigorous training schedule, including three to four runs a week, a mix of recovery, tempo, and long runs, as well as strength training at the gym.

“Sticking to a healthy diet is definitely my weak spot—I’m a sucker for sweets and crisps,” he admits with a laugh. “But I’m working on it because I know how important this event is for both me and the hospice.”

The logistics of participating in the London Marathon from Australia present their own hurdles, including a 24-hour flight to the UK. “I’m trying to secure the best deal on flights, but one way or another, I’ll be there,” he said.

Lynnette expressed her gratitude for the incredible commitment shown by the runner. “We’re so thankful to have someone who not only understands the significance of Lakelands but is willing to go to such lengths—literally—to support us. The funds raised through this event will make a real difference to our hospice and the services we provide.”

As the marathon approaches in April, Lakelands Hospice encourages everyone to get behind their runner and show their support. Every donation, big or small, helps ensure Lakelands can continue to provide exceptional care to those who need it most.

To support Lakelands Hospice and their London Marathon runner, visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/jblondonmarathon2025 or contact Lynnette Ballantyne at 01536 747755 or [email protected].

Together, we can help him cross the finish line for a cause close to all our hearts.