Airport Trail gets upgrade as part of 60th anniversary celebrations

Seventy tonnes of stone has been laid by volunteers to improve a section of a walking trail around East Midlands Airport, as part of activities marking its 60th anniversary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Additional stone has also been used to improve access to a field that will be used as a temporary event car park for the extended celebration open weekend taking place at East Midlands Aeropark from July 19-21.

A 10km Airport Trail circles the airport’s perimeter, providing access to country walks for local communities and vantage points for both nature lovers and aviation enthusiasts. A stretch on the northern section close to the Aeropark has become prone to flooding in wet weather, making it impassable, and East Midlands Airport identified this for upgrading during its diamond anniversary year, along with new information boards and wayfinder signs throughout the trail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The upgrades to the trail have been made possible through a £60,000 donation from the EMA Community Fund to mark 60 years of airport operations.

Volunteers at work on the upgrades

To get the maximum benefit out of the budget, the airport has approached local businesses for support. Breedon Group plc, a leading supplier of construction materials, generously agreed to provide products at cost price, while BAM Construction who are carrying out a number of improvements at the airport have overseen the project and supported volunteers from BAM and East Midlands Airport and students from Derby College to carry out the work.

Some stone has also improved the access to a field owned by the airport off Diseworth Road, Castle Donington, that will be used as a free car park during the extended weekend of family fun days next month. As well as access to the Aeropark’s sizeable collection of heritage aircraft, there will be games, food stalls, community stalls, a bouncy castle and children’s entertainment. On Sunday 20 July there will be RAF flypasts by a Spitfire and the Red Arrows. A planned RAF flypast by a Dakota on Monday 21 July has regrettably had to be cancelled.

The fun days will run from 10am to 6pm each day. Admission prices are £5 for adults, £3 for children aged 5-16, with under-fives free. Tickets can be bought with cash or card/contactless on the day. All proceeds go to maintaining the museum which is run by the Aeropark Volunteer Association, a registered charity run entirely by unpaid volunteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Midlands Airport’s Community Engagement Manager Colleen Hempson said: “We’re so pleased to be able to carry out improvements to the Airport Trail as we mark our 60th anniversary. The section of path we have laid new stone on is really well used by walkers from Castle Donington, Hemington and Kegworth as well as aviation enthusiasts, and should now be possible to enjoy all year round.

Students from Derby College were among those taking part in the improvement work

“We’re really grateful to Breedon and BAM for stepping forward with their support, and all the volunteers who came out and toiled in the hot sun to make it happen.”

A spokesperson for Breedon said: “We’re proud to support a project that benefits the local community and the airport. Supplying stone from our nearby quarry meant we could help minimise costs and environmental impact, while contributing to something that will serve the region for years to come.”

BAM’s Business Development Manager for the region James Bravington said: “BAM are delighted to be supporting key client MAG and East Midlands Airport (EMA) ahead of their 60th birthday celebrations in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This project showcases collaboration in its truest form with all segments of BAM coming together along with our apprentices, students from the local Derby College and we’re delighted to have support from our trusted supply chain and importantly our partners from MAG & EMA. We’re looking forward to the community in the area being able to use the trail more and we’re excited to be improving the lives and wellbeing of the people we work so closely with.”