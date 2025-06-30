Winvic champions female talent with seven finalists at the 2025 Inspiring Women in Construction and Engineering Awards

Winvic Construction Ltd, a leading main contractor that specialises in the design and delivery of private and public sector construction and civil engineering projects is proud to announce the shortlisting of seven awards at this year’s prestigious ‘Inspiring Women in Construction and Engineering Awards’ (IWCE).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shortlist celebrates both individual excellence and Winvic’s company-wide commitment to advancing equity and inclusion in the built environment.

Among the impressive ‘Rising Star’ shortlisted entries are four members of the Winvic team:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Alderman, Senior Social Responsibility Manager, for Rising Star - Contribution to a Project. Emma’s ability to generate buy-in from a wide range of partners to create a “one team” approach to Social Value, bringing them along the journey has been evident at West Midlands Interchange (WMI). Her strategic thinking, collaborative leadership, and passion for lasting, meaningful community impact have been instrumental in shaping Winvic’s social value delivery.

Millie Nimmo, Marketing Communications Manager, for Rising Star - Contribution to a Project. Millie’s ability to communicate effectively and tenacious work ethic have driven significant improvements in Winvic’s health, safety, and wellbeing culture. Leading Winvic’s ‘Doing It Right’ cultural change programme and innovative campaigns like ‘Putting People to Work,’ she has driven a 69% reduction in accident frequency rates, fostering a safer, more engaged workforce. Her passion and ability to connect with teams at all levels, enable her to champion behavioural change effectively, setting new standards for health and safety communication.

Neave Thompson, Senior Sustainability Manager, for Rising Star - Technical Excellence. Presented with a challenge to transform how Winvic captures and analyses its environmental impact, particularly around complex Scope 3 emissions, Neave’s technical expertise, combined with her strong communication skills and ability to drive innovation and collaboration, has led to lasting sustainable change across Winvic, its supply chain and the wider industry. Through the development of Winvic’s ‘Green Supply Chain’, she has worked closely with over 80 subcontractors to simplify carbon reporting and drive meaningful, practical sustainability actions.

Viktoriia Grachova, T-Level Student and Trainee Site Support, for Rising Star - Technical Excellence. Following her displacement from Ukraine, Viktoriia's desire for education and development saw her quickly master the essential skills required in civil engineering as a standout T-Level student. Now a Trainee Site Engineer, she applies her technical expertise on site, mentors other young learners, and champions digital innovation as Winvic’s expert in the HP Site Print Robot technology.

Winvic Construction

Winvic is also thrilled to announce that Heidi Salmons, Director of Marketing, Business Development, and Social Responsibility, has been individually shortlisted in the ‘Inspirational Leader - Contractor’ category, recognising women in leadership positions who have used their influence to inspire and engage the workforce to improve outcomes for customers and their business.

Heidi has transformed Winvic’s marketing, business development and social value functions, developing her team from three to 13, while fostering a learning culture with people development at its heart. Her inspiring leadership engages colleagues at all levels and builds collaborative partnerships with clients, consultants and the supply chain, to improve business outcomes and deliver tangible impact for clients and communities. As a Board Member, she drives innovation through strategic Social Value, ESG, brand and business development initiatives, empowering others and shaping a more inclusive, purpose-led organisation.

The company has further been recognised for its industry-leading workplace culture with two company-led entries shortlisted for ‘Company of the Year’ and ‘Excellence in Mental Health and Wellbeing’.

The ‘Company of the Year’ category recognises organisations making outstanding contributions to inspiring women within the construction and engineering sector, demonstrating commitment to an excellent working environment and encouraging diversity through specific initiatives and policies. Winvic actively supports female recruitment, retention, and career growth through a range of impactful initiatives, including the Winvic Enrichment Programme (WEP), which gives young women hands-on experience of construction roles, alongside building strong relationships with education partners to tailor engagement to the needs of female students, supporting their career research and aspirations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winvic Construction

On site, inclusivity is promoted through dedicated welfare facilities, free period products and female-specific PPE. Winvic’s industry-leading, enhanced maternity policy of 24 weeks’ full pay and 15 weeks’ half pay, further supports long-term career progression, and has contributed to a 40% increase in female employees in the last five years.

The ‘Excellence in Mental Health and Wellbeing’ award celebrates teams and companies that have gone above and beyond to promote mental health support and wellbeing. Winvic shines a spotlight on both physical and mental health through a range of impactful initiatives, communications and its partnership with Mates in Mind, the UK based construction charity. A culture of speaking up and championing physical activity is evident through Mental Health First Aider courses, an Employee Assistance Programme, a yearly 24-hour National Fitness Day fundraiser and other challenges engaging hundreds of colleagues every month - contributing to an enviable staff retention rate, alongside growing participation in the company’s wellbeing programmes.

Commenting on the nominations, Rebecca Schwarz - Director of People & Resources said: "These nominations are a true reflection of the exceptional talent we have at Winvic and the inclusive culture we've built together. From rising stars to senior leaders, and our company-wide commitment to fostering inclusivity, supporting mental health, and spearheading positive change within our sector, we’re immensely proud to be recognised across so many categories. These awards showcase how our people-first approach continues to shape a high-performing environment where individuals thrive and demonstrate the vital role of equity, opportunity, and strong leadership in shaping the future of our industry.”

All shortlisted individuals and organisations will now take part in a dedicated workshop followed by a final stage judging process. Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on Tuesday, 16 September at the Royal Lancaster London.