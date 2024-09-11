UKWA Apprentice Lea Ashworth-Jones a finalist in Northamptonshire Logistics Awards

Lea Ashworth-Jones, Business Administration Apprentice at UK Warehousing Association (UKWA) has been named as a finalist for the Northamptonshire Logistics Awards (NLA) 2024, in the Apprentice of The Year category.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lea joined UKWA last year aged just 16 and has consistently demonstrated exceptional initiative and outstanding organisational skills, particularly in support of UKWA’s national campaign, ‘2024 The Year of Warehousing’, which has involved her in arranging 80 high profile visits to warehouses across the UK for UKWA Chief Executive Clare Bottle.

According to Clare, Lea’s natural talent and enthusiasm perfectly aligns with the sense of community and progress that defines the warehousing and logistics sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on Lea’s shortlisting by the NLA, Clare said, “Lea’s ability to handle complex logistics, resolve challenges with diplomacy, and maintain composure under pressure has been invaluable in this big year for UKWA. Her commitment has been evident through her proactive involvement along with her willingness to support the team during critical moments. Her strong communication skills, problem-solving abilities, and commitment to excellence have greatly contributed to the success of numerous projects, including our Year of Warehousing campaign.

Lea Ashworth-Jones, Business Administration Apprentice at UK Warehousing Association (UKWA)

Warm congratulations to Lea. I am confident that her achievements and her potential for future growth make her a deserving candidate for this prestigious award. We are immensely proud of her and wish her every success!”

The winners of the Northamptonshire Logistics Awards will be announced at a special ceremony at Mercure Northampton Hotel on Friday 11th October.