Simply Conveyancing wins 'Best in Sector'

‘Best in Sector’ win for yet another year in a row in the annual ESTAS Customer Service Awards

Simply Conveyancing wins award at the 22nd ESTAS Awards, the most prestigious awards in the UK property sector

Simply Conveyancing received the Best in Sector award in the Supplier of the Year categoryat the prestigious ESTAS Customer Service Awards 2025 sponsored by Reapit & PayProp. The winners were announced by the country’s favourite TV property presenter Phil Spencer at the Grosvenor House in London in front of 1,100 of the UK’s top property professionals.

Simply Conveyancing celebrating yet another win

Sales & Marketing Director, Vicky Quinn-Campbell

The awards, now in their 22nd year, are powered by The ESTAS own customer review platform which recognises the best suppliers to the property industry for customer service based on service ratings from property professionals that use their services. This year’s results were calculated from over 49,000 customer review ratings from property professionals.

Phil Spencer, who has hosted The ESTAS every year since their inception in 2003 addressed the live audience “Like every agent, broker and conveyancer taking part these firms are committed to delivering the best service they can. Their services are an integral part of the service agents offer to their customers so its’s only fitting we recognise those businesses that are flying the ‘service’ flag better than their competitors.”

Suppliers were recognised in ‘Best in Sector’ categories as well as an overall Supplier of the Year category.

Simon Brown, Founder of The ESTAS said “Moving house is one of the most stressful experiences we all have to deal with in life and the supplier services agents use play a vital role in making the journey easier and less stressful. At The ESTAS we put the spotlight on these suppliers as they are integral to delivering quality customer service.”

Reapit and Payrop, support The ESTAS as Headline Partners. Neil Cobbold, Commercial Director said, “We’re extremely proud once again to be the headline partners for The ESTAS, because it’s all about recognising the fantastic work happening across the property industry. Celebrating those who go above and beyond for their customers really resonates with us at Reapit and PayProp, as we’re committed to empowering firms to succeed, many congratulations to Simply Conveyancing.”

Vicky Quinn-Campbell, Sales & Marketing Director at Simply Conveyancing,said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be recognised in this year’s ESTAS. It means so much to us as we know it’s our customers who have judged our performance. At Simply, we’re passionate about property. We take customer service very seriously because we know clients have a choice. We have always been very proud of our personal service and this proves we are delivering what we promise.”