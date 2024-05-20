People experts named as an Inspiring Place to Work in UK after scooping prestigious award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

HR Solutions was named as one of the UK’s most Inspiring Workplaces at an exclusive ceremony on Thursday night.

The people experts appeared in a much-coveted roll call announced in a glittering ceremony at Tottenham Hotspur stadium, alongside huge household names such as Aldi, H&M and Hovis.

The Inspiring Workplaces Awards recognise organisations that have created exceptional ‘people first’ workplaces.

An independent expert judging panel critically assessed the Kettering based firm’s purpose and culture, leadership, wellbeing, inclusion, employee voice and experience.

Greg Guilford, CEO, HR Solutions with his wife Toni Guilford at the Inspiring Workplaces Awards

HR Solutions were praised highly for staff wellbeing and experience.

The judges said: “There was a lot of leadership insight around what you do which was great” and they were also impressed by how the company listen to its people.

CEO Greg Guilford said: “We're excited to announce that we have been named one of the official Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces in the UK & Ireland. We're thrilled to be recognised and celebrated as an organisation that has created an exceptional PeopleFirst workplace!

“We are so proud of our culture here at HR Solutions and it is wonderful that not only do our team believe it to be a great place to work, but an independent panel agree! This award means a great deal to us all.

“Congratulations to all the winners—it was a brilliant evening.”

Matt Manners, Founder, The Inspiring Workplaces Group, commented: “Congratulations to the Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces across UK & Ireland! As the world seems to be facing more widespread and serious challenges, it is more vital than ever for organisations (big and small) to put their people first. Fostering environments and cultures their people both believe in and want to belong to.

“Focusing on the personal development and caring for the people you employ will not only drive performance but protect the wellbeing of those individuals. Doing so companywide will lead to higher performing teams and enable your organisation to outstrip the competition. Being PeopleFirst isn’t a nice to have, it’s a business imperative!”