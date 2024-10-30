Northampton opticians raise their glasses to award nomination

The team at an opticians in Northampton are in the frame for a top award after being shortlisted in the industry leading Optician Awards for the third year running.

Specsavers Northampton, at 50-52 Abington Street, has reached the final stages of the competition in the Multiple Practice of the Year category again after triumphing last year and being nominated the previous year.

The store is locally owned and run by directors Jude Edwards and Mukesh Patel who are no strangers to the awards having triumphed in previous years. Notably they won the COVID Heroes team award in 2021 for their dedication to continuing to offer first class eye care throughout the pandemic.

The Optician Awards recognises and rewards excellence across a range of categories, and the Multiple Practice of the Year award celebrates the ongoing commitment to offering first class eyecare to the community as well as their exemplary, personalised customer service and the clinical, commercial and community success of the store.

Entrants were also judged on how they demonstrated a commitment to training and implementing it for the benefit of their customers.

‘We are delighted we’ve been shortlisted for such a prestigious industry accolade again this year,’ says Jude Edwards, optometrist director, Specsavers Northampton. ‘The team work so hard so to be recognised for the third consecutive year is a wonderful achievement. It is a fitting testament to them all and how hard they work to continually offer our customers the very best in eye care.

‘We’re really looking forward to attending the ceremony in London next month. It is a real privilege to have made it through as finalists, but it will be tough competition on the night,’ adds Mukesh Patel, retail director, Specsavers Northampton. ‘There are five opticians in our category, three of which are Specsavers stores – so we are in good company!

‘Whatever happens it is a great opportunity to come together as a team and take time to celebrate everything that everyone has done to help us achieve this nomination’, concludes Mukesh.

The Optician Awards has been established for more than 20 years and is the highlight of the year for optical practices, attracting the UK’s most talented opticians, teams and companies. The winners will be announced and presented with trophies at a glittering black-tie dinner and celebration at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane, London on 22 November.