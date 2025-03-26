J&J Global Fulfilment secures top spot at Elite Business 100 Awards

Clara Buckingham (J&J) and Piers Linney

One of the UK’s leading eCommerce fulfilment specialists, Northampton based J&J® Global Fulfilment has won the prestigious Elite Business 100 (EB100) Awards.

The achievement highlights J&J’s® commitment to supporting eCommerce business across the UK, providing the technology, knowledge, and infrastructure required to support eCommerce brands looking to grow.

The EB100 is Britain's definitive official list celebrating excellence in the small to medium-sized enterprise (SME) community. The awards celebrate the achievements of the UK’s top SMEs, highlighting resilience, growth and contributions to the economy. The ceremony was held in March 2025 at the Leonardo Royal Hotel in London, bringing together industry leaders and entrepreneurs.

Entrants are evaluated across key criteria areas, including financial performance, community contributions, growth opportunities for staff, innovation and future planning.

Emma Dempsey, Chief Executive Officer at J&J® said, “Over the last few years, we've been on a very strong growth trajectory and are working to invest more funds, time and research into our in-house proprietary tech fulfilment platform ControlPort™, which lies at the heart of our service offering.”

“This recognition by the EB100 is a significant achievement and a true testament to the team’s work and dedication in providing the best fulfilment services and technology possible, both in the UK and across the globe. To have taken the top spot out of so many fantastic businesses is amazing.”

Throughout the past year, J&J® has undertaken an extensive brand relaunch to amplify its visibility proposition. It also launched POP in 2024, bringing online brands to the high street for the very first time, brought back its Scale Up event series and opened a brand-new fulfilment centre in Canada.

Looking ahead to 2025, J&J® is aiming to continue its growth and investment trajectory, eyeing up further expansion into new territories.