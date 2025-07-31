J&J Global Fulfilment expands European footprint with launch of Polish fulfilment centre

One of the UK’s leading ecommerce fulfilment specialists, J&J® Global Fulfilment has announced the official launch of its newest fulfilment centre in Gorzów, Poland. The strategic expansion is set to support faster growth, lower costs and stronger customer experiences across Europe.

The new site is strategically positioned in one of Europe’s fastest-developing logistics corridors and offers next-day delivery to over 80 million consumers across Poland, Germany, Czechia, Solvakia, Austria and more. It is also connected to major parcel and freight networks via Poznań, Warsaw and Berlin.

When paired with the existing flagship Netherlands facility, the Poland site strengthens next-day delivery across the continent, making it the ideal location for growing eCommerce brands wanting to reduce delivery times and operational costs.

This latest fulfilment centre marks the 7th global location alongside the UK, Europe, the East and West Coasts of America, Australia and Canada, the latter of which also launched in the last year. The new centre is strategically positioned to work with the existing global network and will offer all the benefits of J&J®’s proprietary tech platform, ControlPort™ and world-class internationalisation consultancy, Navigator™.

The new Poland location

Emma Dempsey, CEO of J&J® Global Fulfilment, said: “We are incredibly excited to bring our award-winning technology and decades of experience to Poland. This location represents a major milestone in our ongoing mission to help brands see more, sell more and grow more. This means real time data insight, specialist growth services and access to new markets.”

“The new facility represents the ongoing investment in our network of international fulfilment centres and reinforces our commitment to provide a truly global capability to our customers. It’s a very exciting time for everyone at J&J®, and we’re already looking at additional network locations across the world in key eCommerce hotspots.”

The Gorzów centre is also equipped to handle Dangerous Goods (DG), offering specialised compliance and handling capabilities for a wider range of product categories.

The new location will operate 8am – 4pm local time, Monday to Friday. For further information, please visit the J&J Global Fulfilment website > https://www.ecommercefulfilment.com.