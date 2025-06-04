IT consultancy commemorates five years’ service of its director with special ‘This is Your Life’ podcast episode

Ethan Malvern is celebrating five years’ service at 3RS IT Solutions

An independent IT consultancy is celebrating five years’ service of one of its Board directors, with the launch of a special edition of its podcast.

Ethan Malvern joined 3RS IT Solutions as a 16-year-old infrastructure technician apprentice with Baltic Apprenticeships, and has swiftly risen through the ranks, serving as service team leader and most recently, as technical director.

At the age of 19, he became one of the youngest company directors in the UK, having joined the company’s Board alongside Leila Souch and the company’s managing director and founder, Steve Souch.

A trusted and well-respected member of the 3RS team, which operates from sites in Wellingborough, Nottingham and Leicester, Ethan was also a runner-up in the Special Recognition category at the 2024 NNBN Business Awards, which marked another positive step in Ethan’s career with the company.

The milestone in service has been commemorated with a special episode of its Say Something Souch podcast, which is a collaboration between Ethan and Steve alongside Jordan Leonard of Say Something Creative.

The yet to be released special episode, loosely based on the ‘This is Your Life’ theme, paid tribute to Ethan’s time at 3RS and also featured a special appearance by his mum.

Commenting on his five years’ service, Steve Souch, founder and director at 3RS IT Solutions, said: “Having Ethan as part of the team is just brilliant and I’m incredibly proud of the progress he has made in his career with us.

“When I first met him as a 16-year-old, he reminded me so much of myself at that age. He used his initiative to secure an interview with me and his enthusiasm just shone through.

“Since then, he has worked his way up and now leads his own team, passing on the same knowledge and guidance I once gave him. And we simply couldn’t pass up the opportunity to mark this milestone with a special mention in our latest podcast. It’s currently in post-production so watch this space!”

Of the celebrations, Ethan said: “It’s an absolute pleasure to be celebrating five years of service with 3RS.

“I’m incredibly grateful for all the opportunities that have been thrown my way since I joined which have helped me to get where I am today.

“The latest podcast episode was the icing on the cake for me in terms of celebrations. I had no idea what was in store but can’t thank everyone enough for taking the time and effort to mark the occasion. Let’s see what the next five years bring!”

To find out more about 3RS IT Solutions, visit: 3rs-it.co.uk/

You can listen to the Say Something Souch podcast by visiting www.youtube.com/@saysomethingsouch