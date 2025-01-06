Insurance Brokers forge strategic partnership across Southern England

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Intellectus Insurance Brokers Ltd (Intellectus) is pleased to announce an exciting new partnership with Consultus Insurance Brokers Ltd (Consultus), marking the union of two companies renowned for their commitment to excellence in client service and tailored insurance solutions.

This partnership reflects a shared vision of providing superior insurance services while maintaining the personalised touch that both firms’ clients have come to expect.

This collaboration is not a takeover; instead, it represents the coming together of two like-minded companies, both dedicated to delivering unparalleled value to their clients. Intellectus and Consultus are committed to ensuring that clients experience the same, if not enhanced, levels of service they have always enjoyed.

The partnership brings together over 50 years of combined industry expertise and innovative approaches that both companies are known for. Intellectus Insurance's Directors, Pete Phillips and Phil Bass, and Consultus Insurance Brokers' Managing Director, Andy Burman, share a long-standing professional relationship, having previously worked together at AXA Insurance. This reunion of experienced professionals further strengthens the partnership, blending their extensive industry knowledge and complementary skill sets to the benefit of all clients.

L to R: Pete Phillips, Andy Burman, Phil Bass, Matt Brunton – Broking Director at Momentum Broker Solutions

The trio all share the same customer-centric ethos having received the same training, as Phil recalls:

“Before working together at AXA, each of us had worked for different brokers and insurers going back over 30 years. The way we work with our clients & the service we continue to provide, was born from those early days where the ‘personal service’ was extremely important.

“When at AXA, as we worked in neighbouring areas the way we worked, gathered information to tailor our policy offerings & looked after our clients were among the many skills we have in common”.

Clients can rest assured that this partnership will not disrupt their current arrangements. All existing policies, contacts, and services will remain unchanged, with both companies working closely to ensure a seamless transition. Moreover, clients can look forward to an enhanced service offering as the two companies combine their resources and expertise to innovate and improve their insurance solutions.

L to R: Phil Bass, Andy Burman, Pete Phillips

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with Andy and Consultus Insurance Brokers,” said Pete Phillips. “Our clients have always been at the heart of everything we do, and this partnership will allow us to continue delivering the high-quality, bespoke services they value while expanding our capabilities and reach.”

Andy Burman, Managing Director of Consultus Insurance Brokers, added, “Having worked with Pete and Phil in the past, this will make the perfect alliance that will be advantageous to our clients and for the progression of the business. Together, we will be able to offer even more comprehensive and innovative solutions to our clients while maintaining the personal service and attention to detail that sets us apart.

Both companies are enthusiastic about the opportunities this partnership presents and are committed to maintaining the trust and confidence of their clients, with a steadfast focus on delivering excellence in all aspects of client service.

This new partnership was enabled thanks to the support of Momentum Broker Solutions. Alistair Body, Business Development Director at Momentum, says the new partnership is a no brainer.

“I have known Pete and Phil for several years, and I’ve worked closely with the three of them since joining Momentum. It was important for Andy to find someone to work with who shared his mindset on the importance of putting the client first. This is a real win, not only for Intellectus and Consultus, but also for Momentum. Long may our partnership continue”.

Effective from 01 January 2025, Consultus Insurance Brokers will transition to a trading name of Intellectus Insurance Brokers Ltd, with Andy continuing to work with his clients. The growth of the businesses now means that the overall footprint of area they cover has grown considerably, now serving Surrey, Hampshire, Sussex Wiltshire, Worcestershire, Gloucestershire, West Midlands, Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Northamptonshire and beyond.