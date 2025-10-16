Impact HR Consulting appoints new Group CEO

New Group CEO, Greg Guilford

A HR consultancy has announced the appointment of a new CEO.

Impact HR Consulting Limited has appointed experienced business leader and HR professional Greg Guilford as its new Group CEO, as the company continues to expand its national footprint and build on its recent rebrand.

Greg joins Impact HR Consulting with more than 20 years’ experience in senior leadership, consultancy and HR. At his previous consultancy in Northants, he spent 17 years as CEO, scaling the business, leading mergers and acquisitions, and delivering award-winning client service.

Since leaving his previous consultancy in 2024, Greg founded a consultancy business, Aeon Nexus Growth Partners which supports small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with business growth strategy, investment advice and practical leadership and operations support. Greg has also volunteered as a business mentor with Enterprise Nation and taken on an advisory board member role with TechSkills - all of which have given him a deeper understanding of the challenges businesses face and the practical HR support they need to thrive.

Founded in 2018 as Kingswood Group, Impact HR Consulting has recently rebranded following a series of acquisitions in Essex, Leeds and Leicester. The business now operates across the UK, supporting clients of all sizes with HR strategy, specialist projects, training and ongoing HR support.

Speaking about his appointment, Greg said: “I am delighted to be joining Impact HR Consulting at such an exciting time in its journey. The business has built an excellent reputation for delivering high-quality HR services, and the new brand reflects its ambition to make a real impact for clients, which I am a firm believer in. I look forward to working with the talented team to continue driving growth and ensuring we deliver the very best HR services to businesses across the UK.”