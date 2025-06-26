North Northants Council’s support programme for independent High Street and retail businesses returns this summer offering expert-led mentoring, training and practical guidance to help local businesses succeed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delivered in partnership with Smarter Society and funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, the programme offers a mix of workshops, one-to-one mentoring, webinars, and tailored business support, all available free of charge to High Street businesses across North Northamptonshire, including those in retail, hospitality, hair and beauty, and service sectors.

In addition, a series of events with networking opportunities is open to any small business in the area looking for support and advice.

This year’s programme includes:

Small businesses in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden are being offered help through this scheme

- One to one mentoring support for 50 businesses

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Four in-depth training workshops covering topics including digital skills and AI, customer service and social media

- Two networking events to connect businesses and share insight

- Online resources and support

A key part of the programme is the commitment to engage with small business owners through Smarter Society’s ‘Beat the Streets’ initiative which sees the team actively visiting the 12 towns that make up North Northamptonshire and small businesses operating there.

This hands-on approach allows the team to get to know the business and understand the unique challenges they face to identify specific areas where support is most needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Jan O’Hara, executive member for planning and economic growth at North Northants Council, said: “We know how vital small businesses are to the local economy and to the life of our communities.

"Last year’s programme directly supported 75 small businesses, helping them to build confidence, gain new skills and grow stronger in challenging times.

"This year, we’re building on that success with a refreshed programme offering expert-led mentoring, training and practical advice.

"This brilliant programme develops skills, shapes ideas and strengthens resilience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Through its delivery we’re giving small businesses the best chance to succeed, helping our High Streets and town centres to thrive."

Brian Pinnell, programme lead for Smarter Society, said: “We’re proud to continue working with North Northamptonshire Council on this important programme.

"Small businesses are at the heart of local communities, and we’re here to help them adapt, grow, and succeed in what remains a very challenging environment.”

Council leader Cllr Martin Griffiths added: “Our High Streets are the beating hearts of our wonderful towns in North Northamptonshire and we’re committed to doing what we can to support them – boosting businesses to keep communities thriving. “Programmes such as this are essential in offering the much valued help and advice and I’m delighted to see this support on offer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initiative will work alongside the council’s ongoing Hi Street campaign, which champions small businesses and encourages residents to shop local and explore what towns in the area have to offer.

The first virtual event is focused on business therapy and is coming up on July 22 at 10am.

Businesses can find out more about the programme, register their interest and sign up for mentoring and events at www.nnbusiness.co.uk.

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund, provides £3.5 billion of funding for local investment by March 2026.

The UKSPF provides funding for local investment, with a focus on building community pride and opportunities across the UK.