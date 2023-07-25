A new campaign delivered by North Northamptonshire Council in collaboration with various independent businesses operating from local high streets and the surrounding areas is aiming to put them in the spotlight and encourage people to shop local, eat local and support local.

Funded by the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) which invests in communities and place, the summer phase of the Hi Street campaign is a rallying call to residents to help them rediscover and use the many high streets that North Northamptonshire is home to, and asks them to actively support the diverse range of independent businesses in town centres and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Central to the campaign is a new video which features more than 20 local business owners from 12 towns in the area reading lines of a carefully crafted heart-warming poem, to highlight the unique character, hidden gems, and offerings of local high streets.

'Hi Street!'

The heartfelt words aim to captivate the audience and ignite a sense of community pride, and bolster support from residents for their local businesses.

Cllr David Brackenbury, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for growth and regeneration, said: “In recent years, high streets, town centres and locally run businesses have faced many challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic, the rise of online shopping and constantly evolving consumer habits.

“We are incredibly proud of the unique businesses and high streets in North Northamptonshire for rising to the challenges they face time and time again, often coming back stronger than before, and we recognise the important role they play in creating vibrant communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new phase of the Hi Street campaign is a creative way to rally support for the wonderful independent businesses who call North Northamptonshire home.

"It captures the spirit of the high street and local entrepreneurs, and by us all coming together and showing our support, collectively we can work to strengthen our towns and promote a thriving local economy.

"We are thankful to all the brilliant businesses we are working with who are playing an integral part in making this campaign happen.”

Council leader Cllr Jason Smithers said: "Our High Streets are more than just places to shop, do business and socialise.

"They are the heart and soul of our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are extremely thankful for the Government funding that has enabled us to invest in this important campaign and encourage everyone to join us in supporting it and to use their local businesses to experience the incredible range of products, services, and warm hospitality that North Northamptonshire has to offer."

The campaign is made up of many components and will also include a social media campaign, competitions with prizes donated from local businesses, regular business features, local advertising plus more.

In addition, a series of local videos will be launched which have also been developed in collaboration with local business owners to help highlight the people behind our wonderful local businesses and showcase towns across North Northamptonshire to help people discover the hidden gems that are available right on their doorstep.