New wine shop opens in Wellingborough with bosses saying it's the 'perfect' setting

51 Wines opened in Unit 11 at Nene Court in Wellingborough last month with the team behind it saying they are ‘really excited to be part of such a vibrant location full of local, independent businesses.’

The shop is dedicated to French wines, spirits and fine food (épicerie).

As well as the wines, the shop also has its own exclusivity in French Gin, Cognac and Whisky and the award-winning rum liqueur Riviere du Mat, Rhum Arrangé available in six infused fruit flavours.

Olivier from 51 Wines told the Northants Telegraph: “I’m originally from France and wanted to bring something authentic and a bit special to the area – not just a wine shop, but a place where people can come in, discover something new, enjoy a seated tasting, try our amazing cheese platters and learn about the stories behind the bottles.

"Then comes the part where we help explore your wine profile and recommend pairings – or simply guide you to a bottle you’ll enjoy on its own. It’s about taking your taste buds on a journey.”

Olivier says they have created two distinctive spaces inside the shop - one themed in a warm Burgundy tone and the other in a rich spruce green – a reflection of the regional diversity of the wines they offer.

They also have a couple of tables outside for when the weather is good.

Olivier said: “We stock wines from all over France, including Bordeaux, Champagne, Rhone, Languedoc, Loire and of course Burgundy.

"We also offer French pâtés, cheeses, biscuits and other gourmet treats that pair beautifully with the wines.

"We’ll be running tasting events and private sessions too – it’s all about making wine accessible and enjoyable, whether you’re a seasoned enthusiast or just looking for a nice bottle for dinner.

"I chose Wellingborough because I really believe in the potential of the town and the people here.

"Nene Court in particular stood out because of its great community of small businesses and loyal customer base. It’s the perfect setting for us.”

51 Wines is hosting a cheese and wine festival on Thursday, June 27 in the shop.

And Olivier added: “Our French cheese supplier will be joining us, bringing an incredible selection of artisan cheeses and charcuterie for customers to taste and enjoy alongside our wines.

"It’ll be a great opportunity to explore traditional pairings and discover new favourites – everyone is welcome.”

For more information visit the website or search for @51wines on Instagram and Facebook.

Nene Court is home to a range of individual shops, cafes and businesses including The Melting Shack, My Happy Place Cafe, The Pumphouse Cafe and Food For Thought.

