Fore a good cause: South Midlands housebuilder swings into action with charity golf day

By Honor Skelding
Contributor
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 08:26 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2025, 11:24 BST
A housebuilder has raised funds on the fairway and pitched in with more than £40,000 for charity.

Redrow South Midlands hosted its annual charity golf day at Northampton Golf club in support of two local good causes – children’s hospice Helen & Douglas House and Fairfields School in Northampton.

Helen & Douglas House provides round-the-clock care to help terminally ill children live life to the fullest and supports their families.

Fairfields School offers specialist provision and education for children with severe or profound learning difficulties, communication and physical disabilities.

Redrow South Midlands has raised money for Helen and Douglas Houseplaceholder image
On the day, 24 teams composed of Redrow colleagues and subcontractors teed off and showcased their skills in an 18-hole competition, raising a staggering £41,540.

CJ Drylining dominated the greens and took first place, with Coulson Roofing close behind in second spot.

Don Burley, Construction Director for Redrow South Midlands, said: “We are thrilled to have raised an incredible amount of money for such worthy causes. Both charities provide fulfilling and important environments for the children of Northampton to thrive.

“This year’s charity golf day was nothing short of a great success. I’d like to say a big thank you to all the Redrow team members and subcontractors who competed as well as all those who generously donated – especially Danny from Duncombe Painting and Amenz Eco Engineering, who made standout contributions. Thanks to all of you, we have achieved our highest fundraising total yet!

Redrow South Midlands held a charity golf day to support Fairfields Schoolplaceholder image
“We look forward to continuing to show our support to Helen & Douglas House, Fairfields School and the community of Northampton in the future.”

To find out more about homes in the South Midlands, please visit www.redrow.co.uk/locations/south-midlands.

News you can trust since 1897
