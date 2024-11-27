Family business donates £1K to Lighthouse Charity

Family-run construction and joinery businesses Neville Special Projects and Neville Joinery have donated a substantial sum to the Lighthouse Charity, kick starting its support in 2025.

Having championed the work of the construction industry charity throughout 2024, the companies will choose Lighthouse as one of their ‘Charities of the Year’ once again, with a donation of £1,000.

The companies aim to furthering their commitment to Lighthouse’s mission to make physical, emotional and financial wellbeing support visible and accessible within the construction industry.

The businesses are a part of the Neville Trust Group of Companies, which will celebrate it’s 150th anniversary in 2025. The Trust dedicates its efforts to support and promote vital charities, locally, nationally and internationally, through its annual ‘Charity of the Year’ initiatives and has been at the forefront of community support since 1875.

Ian Trumper, Director at Neville Trust Group of Companies, commented: “Charity support is such a big part of our company ethos and we make it our mission to support organisations which make a real difference. For Lighthouse, which provides physical, emotional and financial wellbeing for construction workers and their communities, this support can positively impact our own teams and communities.

“According to the Institute of Government and Policy, 82% of UK builders experience mental health problems due to work-related issues. In 2024, we chose Lighthouse because it recognised the challenges and dangers of this industry, especially for people’s mental health. As the only construction industry charity in the UK and Ireland, this is something we are thrilled to be committing to again.”

Sarah Bolton, Lighthouse Charity CEO added, “We are delighted to have the continued support of Neville Special Projects and Neville Joinery. The Neville Trust Group’s ethos of proactively supporting their teams and the construction community as a whole ensures that the message of support reaches far and wide.”

Headquartered in Luton, Neville Trust Group of Companies encompasses Neville Funerals, Neville Special Projects and Neville Joinery. The Trust has a long history of going the extra mile to support local charities, having appointed the Lighthouse Charity and Autism Bedfordshire as it’s Charities of the Year for 2024. In 2025, as it celebrates its 150th anniversary this commitment will continue, with various initiatives and charity associations still to be announced.

If you or anyone you know is struggling, reach out for 24/7 free and confidential support now:

24/7 helplines; 0345 605 1956, (UK) 1800 939 122 (ROI)

Live chat lighthouseclub.org

Text HARDHAT to 85258

Find out more at www.lighthouseclub.org