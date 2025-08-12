Emma Armstrong from In2Tec nominated for rising star award at Instrumentation & Electronics Awards

Emma Armstrong, Sustainable Electronics Ambassador at In2tec, has been named as a nominee for the prestigious Rising Star Award at the 2025 Instrumentation & Electronics Awards.

This accolade celebrates individuals who, despite being relative newcomers to the industry, have made a significant, demonstrable impact within their organisation or field of expertise.

Since joining In2tec, Emma has been instrumental in spearheading the company's sustainable electronics strategy, centred on its pioneering ReUSE® and ReCYCLE™ technologies. These patented processes revolutionise how electronics are manufactured and repurposed:

ReUSE® enables printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) to be manufactured using ultra-low temperature adhesives and materials, facilitating modular, “unzip-and-reuse” functionality at end-of-life.

ReCYCLE™ completes the circular loop through ultra-low energy “unzipping” of PCBAs, recovering components intact for second-life use—turning waste into value across the supply chain.

Emma Armstrong

The environmental and economic implications are staggering. If just 10% of global PCBA production adopted ReUSE®, 9.6 billion tonnes of CO₂e could be spared annually—equivalent to planting over a billion mature trees. Furthermore, by extending component lifespan and enabling repair, these technologies significantly cut carbon emissions, reduce dependency on virgin materials and transforming what was a liability into a valuable commodity.

Emma's influence extends beyond technological innovation. She has emerged as a powerful voice in industry-wide conversations on e-waste and the circular economy and is regularly called upon to speak at major global forums.

She was also the driving force behind the Economy 4.0 documentary by Acumen Media for CBSNews.com, spotlighting In2tec's groundbreaking ReUSE® and ReCYCLE™ solutions and has also built a thriving professional community via her Sustainable Electronics, Ewaste ReUSE, and Circular Economy LinkedIn group.

Emma Armstrong commented:“Our technology allows manufacturers to easily repair and extend the life of products or reuse them in manufacture. We’re bringing full circularity to the electronics industry and minimising the use of raw materials and minerals that are rapidly running out.”

Its now up to you.Help Emma Armstrong clinch the Rising Star Award by casting your vote today. Visit the Instrumentation & Electronics Awards voting page at:

Your vote can make a meaningful difference in recognising a leader dedicated to sustainability, innovation, and real-world impact.

Support Emma’s journey toward a more sustainable electronics industry—vote today!