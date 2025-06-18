Donations help lay foundation for future support of local foodbank

A foodbank has benefitted from a generous donation of essential food and toiletry items thanks to support from kind-hearted staff at ECL Civil Engineering Ltd, a civil engineering and groundwork provider.

Corby Foodbank, which distributes three-day emergency, non-perishable food parcels to local people in food crisis, has taken delivery of 224.15 Kg’s of donations from staff at ECL, who were keen to roll up their sleeves and make a difference as part of works being carried out on the Urban & Civic housing development at Priors Hall Park, Corby.

The initiative marks the beginning of the company’s larger journey towards uplifting and providing sustained support to the Corby community, to make a positive impact and leave a lasting legacy within the area.

Of the donation-drive, Tracey Penwright, community support at ECL who organised the collection, said: “We have been working on the groundworks at the Priors Hall Park development since March this year.

Corby Foodbank’s manager, Martin Langford (centre) receiving the donations from Dan Bartram, project manager (left) and Tracey Penwright, community support, of ECL Civil Engineering Ltd

“We are always keen to show that we care about the community we work in and Corby Foodbank is the first project we have chosen to support.

“We are truly proud of all the wonderful donations made by staff, both at our headquarters in Kempston, Bedford as well as those working on site in Corby.

“I know from speaking with the Foodbank that every contribution, no matter how small, will help create a significant difference for those in need. Our project manager, Dan Bartram and I always team up to help find a local cause to support and we will definitely look to support Corby Foodbank again this year.”

In addition to the essential food and toiletry items, a monetary donation was also made which will be used to support the running of the Foodbank’s twice-weekly sessions, which are held at St. Peter and St. Andrew’s Church in Beanfield.

Commenting on the donations, Martin Langford, Corby Foodbank’s manager, said: “Here at Corby Foodbank we are incredibly grateful for the extremely generous donations received from ECL.

“It’s always heartwarming to know that we are in the minds of those who live and work in the Corby community. Any donation is always welcome and all goods ECL has provided will be distributed to those most in need within Corby and the surrounding areas.”

For more information about Corby Foodbank, visit www.corby.foodbank.org.uk