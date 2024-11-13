Corby company picks up hat-trick of awards in one month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Corby-based holding company of businesses involved in the supply, distribution and fabrication of wood veneer and decorative laminate panels for the built environment sector, has netted a hat-trick of awards in a month.

See Limited is celebrating after beating off stiff competition to pick up the Sustainability Award at the Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards (NBEAs) on Thursday, November 7.

The award recognises projects, innovations or actions that have improved the sustainability of a business and the environment and encouraged customers or clients to do the same to ensure a more sustainable future.

Independent and accredited judges, including head judge Nick Hewer, star of The Apprentice, recognised See Limited’s efforts to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of all companies in its group, including operating businesses – Performance Panels and Bousfields – and across the construction industry as a whole.

Alex Horne with Todd Leverton, Danielle Redgate, Robert Thompson and Jayden Whitworth of See Limited and Jane Winter from category sponsor Medigold Health

These efforts included establishing four key initiatives to fight climate change: producing an Annual Carbon Footprint Report to record the CO₂ impact of all businesses in the group; forming an internal Carbon Reduction Team to implement initiatives to reduce CO₂ emissions year-on-year; partnering with More Trees to plant trees all over the world; and signing up to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to adopt best practice to significantly reduce carbon footprint. The company also champions a sustainability driven product portfolio and supports customers to make their construction projects more environmentally friendly by providing environmental product data on materials including BioCarbon Laminates and SanFoot® Real Wood Veneer.

When presenting the award, host Alex Horne said: “The winners of this award have proven that they really benefit the environment as well as encouraging others to follow suit. They have shown a real commitment and dedication to ensuring a sustainable future.”

This latest win follows the company winning the Green Award at the NNBN Awards and national award success, as the Gold Winner in the Sustainability Award category at the National Building & Construction Awards – both in October. See Limited was also a finalist at the Building Innovation Awards in the Best Carbon Reduction Innovation or Practice category in Manchester on Thursday, October 17.

Robert Thompson, CEO of See Limited, said: “Sustainability is a daily topic of conversation for us, so it is great to start receiving awards and recognition for the moves we have made to reduce our carbon emissions across all of our businesses.

“Not only do we want to reduce our own carbon footprint, we also want to make it easier for contractors to make more sustainable choices with their buildings and encourage those within our supply chain to start adopting more sustainable practices.

“We’re proud to lead by example in our industry and if we all make small changes, it can have a big impact on people and the planet.”

For more information on See Limited, visit https://www.see-limited.com/News.