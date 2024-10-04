Corby company clinches another awards finalist spot

By Daisie-Belle Downer
Contributor
Published 4th Oct 2024, 16:29 GMT
Continuing in its streak of award nominations, Corby-based See Limited has been announced as a finalist for the Best Carbon Reduction Innovation or Practice Award at the prestigious Building Innovation Awards.

The group holding company, responsible for three businesses involved in the supply, distribution and fabrication of wood veneer and decorative laminate panels, has been recognised from hundreds of entries to make the final nine within their category.

The Building Innovation Awards recognise and celebrate the pioneering individuals, organisations and partnerships that are embracing emerging technologies and digital transformation in order to take UK construction to the next level.

This latest nomination follows the company being announced as finalists in the National Building & Construction Awards, NNBN Business Awards, Northamptonshire Business Awards and the Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards.

The carbon reduction team at See Limited

See Limited has been recognised for their work in establishing four key initiatives to help contribute to the global effort to fight against climate change. This includes the implementation of an Annual Carbon Footprint Report; the formation of an internal team to focus on implementing initiatives to further reduce CO₂ emissions year-on-year; a partnership with More Trees to plant trees for every order of Pura® NFC – Performance Panels’ weatherproof cladding for home exteriors; plus signing up to Science Based Targets to demonstrate their commitment to adopting best practice in sustainability.

“Being shortlisted for the Best Carbon Reduction Innovation or Practice award is an honour that speaks volumes about the work we’ve been doing to address the urgent challenge of climate change,” said Robert Thompson, CEO of See Limited.

“From integrating eco-friendly building materials to refining energy-efficient processes, we are constantly looking for ways to minimise our environmental footprint.

“At See Limited, sustainability is a core value that informs every decision we make. We believe that the built environment should contribute positively to the planet, and this recognition affirms that we are on the right track.

“This award nomination isn’t just a reflection of our past achievements but also serves as motivation for the future. With environmental concerns growing more pressing by the day, we are committed to taking sustainable steps forward that reduce carbon emissions and promote energy-efficient practices. Every step we take helps move the industry closer to a greener, more sustainable future.”

Winners will be officially announced on Thursday 17th of October at The Hilton Deansgate, in Manchester.

To view the full list of finalists at the Building Innovation Awards across all 27 categories, click here.

