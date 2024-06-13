Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Uber has a surge pricing policy in place for customers

Prices to get an Uber can increase at peak hours or after major events

Fans heading to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour shows should plan the journey ahead of time

Taylor Swift fans will be looking to avoid having a ‘Cruel Summer’ and being left with a ‘Blank Space’ in their bank accounts when trying to get home from the Eras shows.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands and thousands of Swifties will be descending on the biggest outdoor venues across Britain in June and August. Edinburgh saw huge queues for merch stands and extra rail services were put on to keep up with the demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you prefer to catch an Uber home after an event, you will have to keep your eyes peeled on prices at the end of an Eras Tour show. The ride sharing company operates a surge pricing policy and it could see your fare soaring in cost.

Here’s all you need to know:

How does surge pricing work?

Uber surge pricing may be in effect after Taylor Swift shows. (Credit: Freepik/ www.freepik.com) | Freepik

For those who have used Uber before, you might have encountered moments when prices are higher than you may usually expect. Particularly when leaving major events or at peak hours.

Surge pricing has spread to a number of consumer industries throughout the 2020s, Ticketmaster in the US has faced backlash for the practice. Pubs in the UK have even tried to introduce “dynamic pricing” and it has been used by energy companies during cost of living crisis.

Fans heading to any of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour shows this summer can expect to encounter surge pricing when the curtain comes down each night. So make sure to plan ahead and be mentally prepared to have to fork out extra - or plan an alternative way home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Uber drivers are able to see areas where the prices are surging, with the colour on the map changing from light orange to dark red in more demand neighbourhoods.

How are surge prices calculated?

If you are leaving one of Taylor Swift's shows and notice that Uber prices are more expensive than usual you might be wondering how it is calculated. The ride sharing company keeps the details behind its pricing algorithm close to its chest, which is to be expected.

However on its website (https://www.uber.com/gb/en/drive/driver-app/how-surge-works/) , Uber explains: “When prices are surging, an additional surge amount, or an upfront price including the surge amount will be shown on your offer card. This will vary depending on your city.

“Because prices are updated based on the demand in real time, surge can change quickly. Surge pricing is also specific to different areas in a city, so some neighbourhoods may have surge pricing at the same time that other neighbourhoods do not.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where is Taylor performing next?

The Eras Tour will be coming to cities in England, Ireland and Wales between June and August. During this time she will also return to the European continent for other shows.

The remaining UK and Ireland dates are as follows:

13 June - Liverpool - Anfield

14 June - Liverpool - Anfield

15 June - Liverpool - Anfield

18 June - Cardiff - Principality Stadium

21 June - London - Wembley Stadium

22 June - London - Wembley Stadium

23 June - London - Wembley Stadium

28 June - Dublin - Aviva Stadium

29 June - Dublin - Aviva Stadium

30 June - Dublin - Aviva Stadium

15 August - London - Wembley Stadium

16 August - London - Wembley Stadium

17 August - London - Wembley Stadium

19 August - London - Wembley Stadium

20 August - London - Wembley Stadium