Dinosaur-themed restaurant group which began in Kettering opens its third branch

A dinosaur-themed restaurant group which started up in Kettering has opened its third branch – more than 100 miles away from where it all began.
Jurassic Grill opened its doors in Kettering’s Market Place in 2019, before a second restaurant opened at Rushden Lakes last year.
And now they’ve ventured out of Northamptonshire for the first time after launching at a new site in Fareham, near Portsmouth, on May 21.
The new restaurant at the Whiteley Shopping Centre has created more than 30 jobs and will serve up dishes including a ‘titanosaurus’ triple cheeseburger and ‘prehistoric pizzas’.
Jurassic Grill operations expansion manager Joshua Parr said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our third branch at Whiteley, surrounded by some of the best retail and restaurant brands out there.”
Whiteley centre director Mia Gordon said: “We’ve had a lot of interest in the run up to the opening and I’m sure it’ll be a huge success.”