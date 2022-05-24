Dinosaur-themed restaurant group which began in Kettering opens its third branch

By Sam Wildman
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 2:45 pm

A dinosaur-themed restaurant group which started up in Kettering has opened its third branch – more than 100 miles away from where it all began.

Jurassic Grill opened its doors in Kettering’s Market Place in 2019, before a second restaurant opened at Rushden Lakes last year.

And now they’ve ventured out of Northamptonshire for the first time after launching at a new site in Fareham, near Portsmouth, on May 21.

Jurassic Grill started in Kettering

The new restaurant at the Whiteley Shopping Centre has created more than 30 jobs and will serve up dishes including a ‘titanosaurus’ triple cheeseburger and ‘prehistoric pizzas’.

Jurassic Grill operations expansion manager Joshua Parr said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our third branch at Whiteley, surrounded by some of the best retail and restaurant brands out there.”

Whiteley centre director Mia Gordon said: “We’ve had a lot of interest in the run up to the opening and I’m sure it’ll be a huge success.”

