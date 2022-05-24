Dinosaur-themed restaurant group which began in Kettering opens its third branch

A dinosaur-themed restaurant group which started up in Kettering has opened its third branch – more than 100 miles away from where it all began.

And now they’ve ventured out of Northamptonshire for the first time after launching at a new site in Fareham, near Portsmouth, on May 21.

Jurassic Grill started in Kettering

The new restaurant at the Whiteley Shopping Centre has created more than 30 jobs and will serve up dishes including a ‘titanosaurus’ triple cheeseburger and ‘prehistoric pizzas’.

Jurassic Grill operations expansion manager Joshua Parr said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our third branch at Whiteley, surrounded by some of the best retail and restaurant brands out there.”