CEO celebrates 25 year milestone with award-winning Northants company

Pictured is Robert Thompson, CEO at See Limited, who is celebrating 25 years’ service

The CEO of a Northants group holding company for businesses involved in the built environment industry, is celebrating a remarkable 25 years’ service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Thompson of See Limited started his foray into the industry from the tender age of 12 when his father, Jeff, took him along on his business trips. At 16 he worked in a factory during the summer holidays.

Following his father into business, Robert’s first official role was as an account manager. It was a much-welcome moment for him, having just completed 18 months of treatment for a stomach tumour after leaving college. Robert is candid about this period of uncertainty which he admits proved difficult in deciding what to do as a career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After going through a pretty difficult period thanks to undergoing medical treatment, it was great to then have an opportunity to work as an account manager within the Group.

“At the time we didn’t have a facility in Northamptonshire so the role was in Surrey. However, I was keen to succeed and to have structure and a job with purpose, so it felt rewarding!

“My father was always on hand to guide me through and be my sounding board, even though at the time it felt like I’d been thrown into the lion’s den!”

Due to the rising success of the business, there was a need to increase capacity. Aged 22, Robert played a critical role in the set up of a new facility in Corby, Northamptonshire. He led the charge on setting up the business systems, machinery and managing seven members of staff at the fabrication arm of the business, Bousfields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He spent 18 months as general manager before being announced as a director, aged 29. In 2014 he was made CEO at See Limited, taking over the role from his father.

Speaking of his path to success, Robert said: “I’ve always been good at being an opportunist. I didn’t do particularly well in my A Levels but did finish college with a HND in business and finance. Outside of that, the majority of the skills I have learned have been on the job.

“But nothing gives me greater satisfaction than investing in our staff and supporting them to be the best that they can be. To see the progress individuals are making is fantastic and it’s what helps to make See Limited the company it is today. Testament to that is the fact that our staff retention rate is at 90%.”

Today, See Limited is a growing name in the UK built environment industry, working across sectors including commercial, retail and interior design through the supply, distribution and fabrication of wood veneer and decorative laminate panels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite a plethora of award wins under its belt, including Innovation of the Year at this year’s National Building and Construction Awards and the Gold Award for Business Innovation at the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards in May, Robert is clear that they cannot rest on their laurels: “The award wins over the last year emphasise the fantastic work that we are doing when it comes to sustainability and innovation.

“However, no business can afford to stand still and that is a driver for me. When I think what we have achieved over the last 25 years, I’m incredibly proud.

“Going forward we want to remain adaptable and innovative in what we offer to our customers. It’s key that we continue to evolve to meet the demands of the market we serve and I certainly look forward to seeing the great things that can be achieved going forward.”

Commenting on Robert’s 25 years’ service, Daniel McNerney, managing director at See Limited said: “Since I joined the company, I've been incredibly fortunate to have had the guidance and support of Robert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has been instrumental in helping me grow and develop my skills and his wisdom has been invaluable. It’s only right that we take the opportunity to appreciate the 25 years he has dedicated to making See Limited the success it is today.”