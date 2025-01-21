BICSc announce prestigious partnership with The Workplace Event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The British Institute of Cleaning Science (BICSc) is proud to announce its official partnership with The Workplace Event, solidifying its role as an industry leader in the professional cleaning sector.

For the first time, BICSc will collaborate with this highly regarded event representing the professional cleaning community by sharing invaluable knowledge, expertise, and industry insights in the Cleaning Innovation Hub, hosted in association with BICSc at the NEC Birmingham from 8-10 April.

Highlighting the latest trends and advancements in workplace and facilities management, BICSc’s leadership team are enthusiastic about playing a pivotal role in this prestigious partnership with the UK’s largest gathering of workplace and facilities management professionals.

The experts from BICSc will be joined by specially selected suppliers to host and display the latest cleaning industry innovations in the Cleaning Innovation Hub, an expansive designated demonstration area and a new addition to the show this year.

Group Managing Director of BICSc, Neil Spencer-Cook, said: “It was great to be invited to be the official partner of The Workplace Event and have this opportunity to represent the professional cleaning sector. The cleaning collaboration coup came about after event organisers, the Nineteen Group, reached out to BICSc and we are extremely delighted to be part of this prestigious partnership, especially as this will be the first time the Institute has been involved in the event.

“We are thrilled three of the sectors major suppliers – Numatic, ICE, and Diversey – are joining us at the Cleaning Innovation Hub where together we will be able to show and share what innovations are occurring in the cleaning industry because competent cleaning is an essential element of every workplace. As all workspaces have and require a cleaning function, it is imperative that every business knows about the importance of raising cleaning standards and this partnership with The Workplace Event means we can elevate this focus to ensure improving standards remain a key focus across all industries. Delegates will learn the very latest developments which are available now or on the horizon – innovation is key to the future of the cleaning industry.”

The format for the event elements hosted by BICSc at the three-day show will include sessions showcasing innovations in cleaning machinery, followed by knowledge sharing sessions by BICSc focusing on the latest developments in training and auditing.

Nineteen’s Group Event Director, Tristan Norman, said: “The British Institute of Cleaning Science (BICSc) is a cornerstone for driving excellence and raising standards in the cleaning and facilities management industries. Our collaboration with BICSc will not only elevate industry expertise but also highlight the critical role of the latest innovations in cleaning technology.

“These advancements are essential for empowering the workforce, fostering healthier and safer environments, and ultimately driving business success in today’s competitive landscape.”

BICSc is the largest independent, professional and educational body within the cleaning industry.

For more information about BICSc visit https://www.bics.org.uk/

· For more information about The Workplace Event visit https://www.theworkplaceevent.com/