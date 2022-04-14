Bargain wars in Kettering as discount shop neighbours go head-to-head

A Kettering independent discount store owner says he will win the battle of the bargains after a national chain opened next door.

Yesterday (Wednesday) Poundstretcher opened to customers, offering 50 per cent off everything to anyone who spent £5 in a bid to entice people through the door.

They’ve opened in the Gold Street unit last occupied by Kettering firm D&J Discount Store, who have since moved to a smaller store next door.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Cooper outside D&J Discount Store yesterday.

And yesterday shoppers saw the rivals go head-to-head, with D&J Discount Store co-owner Jamie Cooper standing outside with signs encouraging people to ‘shop local’ as Poundstretcher staff made noise about opening offers outside their own store.

Jamie vowed: "We are just going to absolutely batter them on prices as much as we can.”

Poundstretcher did not respond to a request for comment.

D&J Discount store was first opened by butcher Jamie and caterer Darren Garley in August 2020, promising to pile stock up and sell it cheap. They moved to the former Officers Club unit a few months ago, downsizing because they could not afford the rates.

Signs outside D&J Discount Store (left) and signs outside Poundstretcher (right).

Jamie said they are not scared by having a big chain next door – and he was happy to go head-to-head with them yesterday.

He said: “It was a bit of fun and people seemed to enjoy the competition.

"You get a few haters on Facebook but years ago you’d have had 20 market stalls all shouting over each over.

"I don’t see why that’s so bad now.”

Before they opened their Kettering store, Poundstretcher property and legal director Gerry Loughran said: “We are pleased to be opening a brand new store to the people of Kettering with lots of fantastic branded products, all at bargain prices, and look forward to opening another 50 stores over the coming months, creating over 1,000 jobs.”

Poundstretcher were previously in discussions to take on the former M&S unit in High Street months before they entered a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) in 2020.