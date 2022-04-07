Opening date for new Kettering Poundstretcher revealed

The new Poundstretcher store in Kettering.

A new Poundstretcher store in Kettering’s town centre will open its doors to shoppers next week.

Signs have gone up at the Gold Street unit, most recently occupied by D&J Discount Store which has since moved next door, with workers fitting the shop out as it prepares to begin trading.

It will open at 10am on Wednesday (April 13) with a launch event being held until mid-afternoon. Shoppers will be given the chance to win vouchers and the store will also be donating £200 worth of vouchers to Kettering Foodbank.

Poundstretcher property and legal director, Gerry Loughran, said: “We are pleased to be opening a brand new store to the people of Kettering with lots of fantastic branded products, all at bargain prices, and look forward to opening another 50 stores over the coming months, creating over 1,000 jobs.”

It’s not known how many jobs the new store, which is taking on part-time and full-time workers, will create.

To mark the grand opening the store will be offering 50 per cent off everything when customers spend £5 or more.

The firm’s executive chairman, Nadir Lalani, said: “Our team is working hard to deliver an outstanding shopping experience, great service, and an enjoyable retail environment for all our new customers.”

Last year we revealed the discount retailer was in discussions to take on the unit.