Could Poundstretcher open Kettering town centre store?

D&J Discount Store is moving to a smaller unit. It's understood Poundstretcher could take on the current D&J Discount Store unit.

Poundstretcher could be set to open a new store in Kettering town centre, it's understood.

The Northants Telegraph understands the discount retailer - who opened in Corby last month - are in talks to take on the unit currently occupied by D&J Discount Store.

It would not be the first time Poundstretcher have shown an interest in bringing their offering to the town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were in discussions to take on the former M&S unit in High Street months before they entered a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) in 2020.

When they opened their Corby store Poundstretcher said they were 'looking forward' to opening 50 new stores over the coming months.

Poundstretcher has not responded to the Northants Telegraph's requests for comment.

D&J Discount Store will soon be leaving their large unit in Gold Street and moving to the old Officers Club store next door.

Jamie Cooper, joint owner of D&J Discount Store, said they are downsizing because they can't afford the rates.

But he said: "We are going to make it (the new shop) ten times better.