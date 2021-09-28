Corby's latest town centre store set for grand opening

A discount retailer will welcome customers through its doors with the grand opening of a new Corby, with an 'action-packed' fun day promised.

Poundstretcher will open for trading on Saturday, October 2, at 10am with an entertainer ready to help give away prizes to shoppers.

The bargain shop is in the place of the much-loved former Woolworths store in Corporation Street - later used by Poundworld - in the middle of the pedestrianised shopping area.

Coming soon to Corby town centre

Property and legal director for Poundstretcher, Gerry Loughran, said: “We are pleased to be opening a brand new store to the people of Corby with lots of fantastic branded products, all at bargain prices, and look forward to opening another 50 stores over the coming months, creating over 1,000 jobs.

"New members of staff - both part and full-time - from the local area are being recruited to become part of the Poundstretcher team. This new store has also been modelled to enhance the shopping experience for all Poundstretcher customers. It also makes it even easier to find all the bargains and savings they offer every day on branded household and food products, so customers will be able to shop comfortably.

“The team is working hard to deliver an outstanding shopping experience, great service, and an enjoyable shopping environment for all our new customers. We are expecting massive queues for our opening day, so come early to catch the bargains.”

The store will officially open for trading at 10am and to mark the opening day the store will be donating £200 worth of vouchers to Corby's food bank.

Shoppers will be able to get their hands on £250 worth of vouchers to be given away to customers on the day with store entertainer Ian Gee, who will be running games shows with prizes being given away from 10am to mid-afternoon.

He said: “We'll be having a fantastic family fun filled day, so come on down for your chance to be the star of the show and take away some great prizes.”