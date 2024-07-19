Azets accountants conquer Snowdon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Saturday 13th July, a team of 12 from the Azets Kettering office took on the challenge of climbing Snowdon, in aid of their locally nominated charity of the year, Breast Friends Northamptonshire.

Breast Friends Northamptonshire is a local support group for people affected by breast cancer, run by people affected by breast cancer. The charity is passionate about promoting wellbeing from diagnosis, treatment and beyond.

Following a 6-hour hike, involving steep terrains, torrential rain but plenty of positivity and smiles, the team celebrated their achievement.

Penny Chown (Audit Associate) said:

“The Azets Kettering team recently completed a climb of Snowdon, an exhilarating adventure in support of our 2024 chosen local charity, Breast Friends Northamptonshire. Braving six hours of hiking through all weather conditions, our team overcame the challenge through sheer teamwork and unwavering spirit. This journey not only tested our endurance but also strengthened our friendship, as we shared moments of pride, fun, and lots of laughter along the way. I am proud to have taken part in the experience and to have contributed to a cause that means so much to our community”

Annabelle Gallagher (Audit Associate Director) said:

“I am so incredibly proud of the team and those who have supported, organised, and encouraged along the way. This charity is particularly close to my heart, having witnessed my mother’s own battle with breast cancer back in 2021. It is so vitally important that those affected have a local and personable support group that can provide a helping hand in all stages of this terrible disease. Thank you to everyone who has donated, you really will be making such a huge difference”

Paul Tyler (Office Managing Partner) said:

“I am immensely proud of the collective spirit and dedication the team has demonstrated in organising this challenge in aid of an amazing local charity. Their commitment to making a difference in our community is a shining example of what we stand for as both a local office but also a wider Azets organisation. I extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who has made this possible in particular to Penny Chown for the gentle cajoling of the team to participate and Richard Monkhouse for the organisation and support to the team during the climb itself.”

In total the team have currently raised £1,600 for Breast Friends Northamptonshire. There is still time to support them and this amazing charity by contacting the Kettering office on 01536 514871.

Azets is a top 10 Accountancy firm based on the Headlands in Kettering. They have had a local presence for over 100 years offering Accounts, Audit, Tax and Business Advisory services.