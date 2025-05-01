Award-winning Northants company recognised as ‘one to watch’

Robert Thompson, CEO of See Limited

A multi-award winning company has been named among the top 50 fastest-growing businesses in Northamptonshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

See Limited, a group holding company operating in the built environment sector, has been included in Northamptonshire Limited’s ‘Ones to Watch – 50 fastest growing businesses’ list, making it to 45th position.

Produced by Grant Thornton, Howes Percival, and All Things Business, Northamptonshire Limited 2024 is an annual business analysis that highlights the county’s top 100 privately owned companies by turnover, along with the 50 most profitable, fastest growing, and largest international contributors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now in its 12th year, the report recognises the contribution of these businesses to the local and UK economy.

The accolade is the culmination of an incredible year of achievement for See Limited in 2024, which saw the company winning four sustainability awards, including a national award at the National Building & Construction Awards.

Robert Thompson, CEO of See Limited, said: “This recognition is a testament to the hard work, passion, and commitment of our entire team and reflects our dedication to innovation, quality, and exceptional service.

“As a new entry in the rankings, this achievement fuels our growth and highlights our unwavering dedication to pushing boundaries and delivering innovative solutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At See Limited, we’re driven by the belief that continuous innovation is key to providing the best solutions for our customers in the UK’s built environment industry.

“Being named one of the fastest-growing businesses in Northamptonshire is an honour, and we remain committed to delivering excellence and driving forward new initiatives that will further our success and impact in the built environment industry."