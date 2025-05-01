Award-winning Northants company recognised as ‘one to watch’
See Limited, a group holding company operating in the built environment sector, has been included in Northamptonshire Limited’s ‘Ones to Watch – 50 fastest growing businesses’ list, making it to 45th position.
Produced by Grant Thornton, Howes Percival, and All Things Business, Northamptonshire Limited 2024 is an annual business analysis that highlights the county’s top 100 privately owned companies by turnover, along with the 50 most profitable, fastest growing, and largest international contributors.
Now in its 12th year, the report recognises the contribution of these businesses to the local and UK economy.
The accolade is the culmination of an incredible year of achievement for See Limited in 2024, which saw the company winning four sustainability awards, including a national award at the National Building & Construction Awards.
Robert Thompson, CEO of See Limited, said: “This recognition is a testament to the hard work, passion, and commitment of our entire team and reflects our dedication to innovation, quality, and exceptional service.
“As a new entry in the rankings, this achievement fuels our growth and highlights our unwavering dedication to pushing boundaries and delivering innovative solutions.
“At See Limited, we’re driven by the belief that continuous innovation is key to providing the best solutions for our customers in the UK’s built environment industry.
“Being named one of the fastest-growing businesses in Northamptonshire is an honour, and we remain committed to delivering excellence and driving forward new initiatives that will further our success and impact in the built environment industry."