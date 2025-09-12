Award finalist spot demonstrates outstanding achievement for IT professional

Ethan Malvern, technical director at independent IT consultancy, 3RS IT Solutions, has clinched a finalist spot in the Young ITSM Professional of the Year category of this year’s Professional Service Management Awards.

Awarded to an individual under the age of 30, the finalist spot pays tribute to those who have demonstrated an outstanding level of achievement, ability and team support in the early years of their IT service management career. It also recognises those who show great potential for future success.

Having joined the company as a 16-year-old infrastructure technician apprentice with Baltic Apprenticeships, Ethan has swiftly risen through the ranks. Last year, at the age of 19, he became one of the youngest company directors in the UK, having joined the company’s Board alongside the company’s marketing director Leila Souch and managing director and founder, Steve Souch.

“We are so proud that Ethan has been shortlisted as a finalist for Young ITSM UK Professional of the Year,” comments managing director at 3RS IT Solutions, Steve Souch.

Pictured is Ethan Malvern who has been announced as a finalist for Young ITSM Professional of the Year at the Professional Service Management Awards 2025

“Being named among the top young professionals in the field is an incredible achievement and we couldn’t be more thrilled. The finalist spot is testament to the hard work and dedication he has shown over the last five years with us. We wish him the best of luck on the awards night!”

Speaking of the awards finalist spot, Ethan Malvern said: “Being announced as a finalist was a massive surprise as I had no idea I had been put forward for the award. However, it’s amazing that the judges have recognised the hard work that I have put into my IT career so far.

“Starting out as an apprentice at 16 and to get where I am now, at 21, is just amazing. Whatever the results on the awards night, I’m proud of my achievements.

“Good luck to everyone who has been announced at finalists!”

Winners in all categories of the Professional Service Management Awards 2025 will be announced at an awards gala dinner to be held at the Stadium MK on Monday 10th November.

For more information on the Awards and all finalists, visit www.itsmf.co.uk/psma25/