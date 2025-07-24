Ait Home Delivery partners with John Pye Auctions to enhance customer service

Two-person delivery specialist AIT Home Delivery has been appointed as the delivery partner for leading UK auction house John Pye Auctions.

AIT now manages nationwide delivery of large items such as furniture, white goods, and kitchen appliances directly to customers’ homes.

Chosen for its reliability and flexibility, AIT allows John Pye customers to select preferred delivery dates, enhancing convenience and improving the overall customer experience.

Founded in 1968, John Pye Auctions offers over 40,000 items for online auction each week through its UK-wide network of auction houses. The company supports some of the world’s largest retail PLCs in accessing the secondary market.

Auction lots span retail products, luxury items, vehicles, properties, and business assets, with most available for nationwide delivery.

AIT began working with John Pye in late 2024, aiming to provide a more customer-centric delivery model with a view to leading to increased volumes.

Addison Pye, Director of John Pye Auctions, said: “Offering customer nominated delivery dates has been a key part of improving our service. It is essential we provide a convenient, direct-to-door solution for customers, including those in remote areas or unable to collect in person.”

Delivered items include large TVs, mattresses, bikes, white goods, and home furnishings. Once sold and paid for, items are packed by John Pye site teams and collected by AIT. Customers then nominate delivery slots to suit their requirements via a fully integrated system, ensuring accurate tracking and timely fulfilment.

Addison added: “AIT’s range of premium delivery options—including evening, early morning, plug and play, and disposal services—adds significant value and supports the evolution of our delivery model, enhancing reach, reliability, and customer satisfaction.”

Formerly Panther Logistics, AIT Home Delivery has led the two-person delivery market since pioneering next-day service nearly 15 years ago. Its offer now includes nominated day delivery, weekend options, soft assembly, and room-of-choice delivery.

James Langer, Business Development Manager at AIT Home Delivery, said: “We are proud to partner with John Pye Auctions, a company with a nearly six-decade reputation for excellence.

“In just a few months, we have established a strong foundation, and we look forward to growing our relationship for mutual success.”