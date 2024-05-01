3RS IT Solutions appoints Ethan Malvern to its Board of Directors
Ethan joined the company as a 16-year-old infrastructure technician apprentice with Baltic Apprenticeships, and has swiftly risen through the ranks as a trusted and well-respected member of the team, serving as Service Team Leader and most recently, as Services Operations Manager. Now aged 19, Ethan joins the company’s Board alongside Leila Souch and the company’s Managing Director and Founder, Steve Souch, making him one of the youngest company directors in the UK.
Ethan’s appointment marks the start of an important chapter for the business, which now employs four people in sites in Wellingborough and Nottingham. Together, the team has big plans for the company’s future including growth into new areas later this year.
Steve said: “We couldn’t be prouder of Ethan and everything he has achieved in the three years he been working with us.
“When I first met him as a 16-year-old, he reminded me so much of myself at that age. He used his initiative to secure an interview with me and his enthusiasm just shone through.
“When I had to take time away from the business at the start of this year, Ethan stepped up without hesitation, dealing with everything from accounts to marketing, and I could see the team was in very safe hands. I was incredibly grateful to him for his support. He has come such a long way in a very short space of time, and he absolutely deserves his success.”
Ethan said: “I am thrilled to have been appointed as a director, it means a great deal to me personally to be recognised in this way. We have a great team at 3RS, including highly-skilled, professional engineers, who are trained to find the very best IT solutions possible. For our clients, it’s very much business as usual. My role will remain very much hands-on and I will still be available to support our clients in any way that I can – something I feel passionately about.”