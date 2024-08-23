13 county businesses awarded council grants – supported by £600,000 from government fund

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thirteen of our county’s businesses have been awarded council grants through a beneficial scheme, which is supported by £600,000 worth of government funding.

West and North Northants Councils, in collaboration with the Business & IP Centre Northamptonshire (BIPC), were proud to announce the winners of the second round of start-up grants through the ‘Build Your Business Programme’.

The initiative – supported by £600,000 from the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund over the course of two years – aims to empower small businesses, entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The programme consists of five modules on key areas of running a business, which are delivered by specialist partners. These include marketing, growth, financial planning and personal development for owners.

13 of our county’s businesses have been awarded council grants through the beneficial 'Build Your Business' scheme, which is supported by £600,000 worth of government funding.

It also offers one-to-ones, workshops, mentoring and access to specialist business databases to see the county’s entrepreneurs thrive.

Eligible participants can apply for start-up grants of up to £2,000 by submitting a competitive business plan, applying the knowledge gained throughout their time on the Build Your Business Programme.

The most recent county grant winners were Whatsup Training, Believe & Achieve Business Academy, Carduan Ltd, Esme Abbott Hair Design, Tara Beauty Therapy, Hartbeeps Kettering, Daventry Wellness & Sports C.I.C, Laura's Seating Solutions, The Ethical Car Wash Company, Take My Lead, Medi8 Therapy, The Regent Street Cattery Limited, and So Clean.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate Vincent, founder of Daventry Wellness & Sports C.I.C, described the “invaluable” difference the support has made to the launch of sports initiatives in her town.

“This funding has been transformative,” she said. “We're particularly excited about the promising growth of our Pickleball programme, which is already fostering a strong sense of community and active participation.”

Councillor Daniel Lister, cabinet member for local economy, culture and leisure, says it is “fantastic” to see the positive impact the programme has had.

“It has provided vital support and resources to help our innovative businesses grow and thrive,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their achievements underscore the importance of fostering entrepreneurship and supporting small businesses, which are the backbone of our local economy.

“We look forward to continuing this momentum and seeing even more success stories emerge from the programme."

A third round of funding has excitingly been announced, offering local entrepreneurs with businesses under a year old the opportunity to apply for start-up grants of up to £2,000.

For more information on the Build Your Business Programme, click here.