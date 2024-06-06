With just a week to go, Let's Rock Northampton & A Perfect Day team up with Northants app Indi Local

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The innovative new street food/events app is founded and developed by local Northants entrepreneur Vanessa Anderson - Indi Local is partnering with the two exciting new music festivals which take place in Northampton's Delapre Park for the first time on the weekend of 15th & 16th June 2024, headlined by Billy Ocean and James Arthur.

With just one week to go until the launch of two new festival events for Northampton, Let’s Rock Northampton and A Perfect Day have announced a partnership with the exciting new street food app Indi Local, founded by Northampton entrepreneur Vanessa Anderson.

Indi Local helps users find street food trucks and local pop-up events, meaning they can discover places and events they may have never heard of before.

Comments Anderson: “Indi Local helps spotlight the amazing pop-ups and events we have on our doorsteps, from street food trucks to artisan fairs, music festivals and local pub nights, giving small businesses better visibility to nearby communities and making it easier than ever to support local.

Indi Local app founder Vanessa Anderson

“Launching exclusively in Northampton and Milton Keynes so far, we are excited to be partnering with Let’s Rock and A Perfect Day as it’s events like these that bring more attention to our town, the local artists who we are so proud to support and, of course, our app vendors who will benefit from the extra footfall!”

Around 13,000 people are expected to attend the two new Northamptonshire events over the weekend of June 15th & 16th. On Saturday June 15th, the UK’s most popular retro festival Let’s Rock will visit Northampton for the very first time with a stellar line-up of pop legends including Billy Ocean, The Boomtown Rats and Jason Donovan.

On Sunday June 16th, James Arthur will headline the very first A Perfect Day festival, an exciting new family-friendly event which brings the very best pop music to Northampton with a local slant – including Britain’s Got Talent finalists Northants Sings Out choir. The group made it all the way to last Sunday’s final of this year’s competition after wowing judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli throughout the competition.

Their performance of Fatboy Slim’s ‘Praise You’ during last Sunday’s final raised the roof, prompting some amazing comments from the judges, including this from Amanda Holden: “The energy, the harmony, the joy, the choreography, the fact that in your VT you said you are ordinary people doing ordinary jobs, trying to hold it down, and then you come up here and you do a performance like that was insane.”

Comment Northants Sings Out:"After shining a national spotlight on Northamptonshire, it is a huge pleasure to join such an amazing line-up in the county we love so much. With Indi Local creating a platform to highlight the great in the area, this is certainly a proud moment for us all.”